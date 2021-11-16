Countries that are allowing travellers from South Africa
-
India still bars South Africans, while most of Europe – minus notable exceptions – has opened up
-
A few popular Asian destinations remain restricted
-
South Africa has no country-specific restrictions
The world is starting to open up, and there is much pent-up demand from South Africans wanting to travel.
India just reopened to fully vaccinated travellers from 99 countries, but South Africa remains excluded.
Turkey is now open to fully vaccinated South Africans, who still need to show a negative PCR test result.
John Maytham asked Luke Daniel of Business Insider for an update on the rules that regulate South African travel and the factors that should inform our travel choices (scroll up to listen).
I’m almost certain it [India still banning South Africa] must be an error… It’s a bizarre one! … Turkey… you have to test before and after [arrival] … It’s not uncommon…Luke Daniel, Business Insider
Most of Europe has reopened to South Africans... Places like Portugal, Italy and Greece are still off-limits to South Africans… Places like Indonesia, the Philippines, Bali… restrictions are still in place…Luke Daniel, Business Insider
We don’t have country-specific restrictions in place…Luke Daniel, Business Insider
Infections are never going to end… A sense of pragmatism has prevailed…Luke Daniel, Business Insider
In the UAE, the visa application includes a proof of vaccination burden…Luke Daniel, Business Insider
