Countries that are allowing travellers from South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sasria hit with claims of R32 billion from July unrest, R12 bn already paid out 'It's been a painful experience to see the reserves wiped out.' The Money Show interviews Sasria MD Cedric Masondo. 16 November 2021 8:39 PM
High Court grants media access to Jacob Zuma’s tax records amaBhungane and Financial Mail have won their court application. 16 November 2021 5:01 PM
It wasn't a massacre; the media sparked racial connotations – Phoenix resident Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso. 16 November 2021 1:24 PM
View all Local
EFF breaks off coalition talks with ANC, DA signs deal with Cederberg First EFF leader Julius Malema at the EFF media briefing on Tuesday said the red berets were terminating talks with the ruling party. 16 November 2021 1:20 PM
ANC treats us like equals. I need power - Gayton Mckenzie (Patriotic Alliance) Lester Kiewit interviews Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton Mckenzie. 16 November 2021 11:53 AM
Hout Bay Ward Councillor responds to resident woes of ongoing water outages Hout Bay resident Cara outlines the problems with water supply in the area and Ward Councillor Roberto Quintas responds. 16 November 2021 10:42 AM
View all Politics
WeBuyCars, taxi financing get Transaction Capital back to pre-pandemic earnings Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Hurwitz about Transaction Capital's year-end results. 16 November 2021 9:12 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Corolla Cross: 'Don’t waste money on the hybrid' John Maytham interviews Juliet Maguire, one of the country’s leading motoring journalists, who recently drove the Cross. 16 November 2021 2:35 PM
Here's a breakdown of how much value home solar system will add to your property Michel Malengret of MLT Power chats to Refilwe Moloto about the financial implications of installing solar and the life benefits. 16 November 2021 9:01 AM
View all Business
Countries that are allowing travellers from South Africa John Maytham asks Luke Daniel of Business Insider for an update on the rules that regulate South African travel. 16 November 2021 3:55 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
Anyone for some Woolworths Chuckles ice-cream? If you can get your hands on it! Pippa Hudson speaks to Tessa Purdon, head of content at Eat Out & Food24 15 November 2021 7:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
Bestselling author Wilbur Smith dies at Cape Town home, aged 88 Zambian-born Wilbur Smith is known as a master of adventure writing, whose books have sold more than 140 million copies worldwide 14 November 2021 11:45 AM
Actor Deon Lotz talks about his portrayal of FW de Klerk in film Sara-Jayne King speaks to actor Deon Lotz who portrayed FW de Klerk in the 2011 film 'Winne Mandela' and the TV-series 'Madiba'. 13 November 2021 2:39 PM
Sara-Jayne's top picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne suggests some fun, family friendly activities you can do in the Mother City. 13 November 2021 9:56 AM
View all Entertainment
Muammar Gaddafi’s missing son reappears – announces bid for presidency Refilwe Moloto interviewed The Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 16 November 2021 10:36 AM
Italian cat burglars jailed for R500m raids on UK homes of the rich and famous Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 16 November 2021 9:02 AM
Gov't pulls support for Miss SA, organisers confirm Mswane will go to Israel The Morning Review host Lester Kiewit shares his thoughts on the government's withdrawal of support for the Miss SA Pageant. 15 November 2021 11:24 AM
View all World
Muammar Gaddafi’s missing son reappears – announces bid for presidency Refilwe Moloto interviewed The Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 16 November 2021 10:36 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Corolla Cross: 'Don’t waste money on the hybrid' John Maytham interviews Juliet Maguire, one of the country’s leading motoring journalists, who recently drove the Cross. 16 November 2021 2:35 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
Race matters when it comes to Covid-19 outcomes in South Africa - study John Maytham interviews Professor Refilwe Phaswana-Mafuya of the University of Johannesburg. 15 November 2021 4:35 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Countries that are allowing travellers from South Africa

16 November 2021 3:55 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Tourism
John Maytham
business insider
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
international travel
Luke Daniel

John Maytham asks Luke Daniel of Business Insider for an update on the rules that regulate South African travel.

  • India still bars South Africans, while most of Europe – minus notable exceptions – has opened up

  • A few popular Asian destinations remain restricted

  • South Africa has no country-specific restrictions

© blasbike/123rf.com

The world is starting to open up, and there is much pent-up demand from South Africans wanting to travel.

India just reopened to fully vaccinated travellers from 99 countries, but South Africa remains excluded.

Turkey is now open to fully vaccinated South Africans, who still need to show a negative PCR test result.

John Maytham asked Luke Daniel of Business Insider for an update on the rules that regulate South African travel and the factors that should inform our travel choices (scroll up to listen).

I’m almost certain it [India still banning South Africa] must be an error… It’s a bizarre one! … Turkey… you have to test before and after [arrival] … It’s not uncommon…

Luke Daniel, Business Insider

Most of Europe has reopened to South Africans... Places like Portugal, Italy and Greece are still off-limits to South Africans… Places like Indonesia, the Philippines, Bali… restrictions are still in place…

Luke Daniel, Business Insider

We don’t have country-specific restrictions in place…

Luke Daniel, Business Insider

Infections are never going to end… A sense of pragmatism has prevailed…

Luke Daniel, Business Insider

In the UAE, the visa application includes a proof of vaccination burden…

Luke Daniel, Business Insider



16 November 2021 3:55 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Tourism
John Maytham
business insider
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
international travel
Luke Daniel

More from Lifestyle

[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Corolla Cross: 'Don’t waste money on the hybrid'

16 November 2021 2:35 PM

John Maytham interviews Juliet Maguire, one of the country’s leading motoring journalists, who recently drove the Cross.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's a breakdown of how much value home solar system will add to your property

16 November 2021 9:01 AM

Michel Malengret of MLT Power chats to Refilwe Moloto about the financial implications of installing solar and the life benefits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard

15 November 2021 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Anyone for some Woolworths Chuckles ice-cream? If you can get your hands on it!

15 November 2021 7:26 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Tessa Purdon, head of content at Eat Out & Food24

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Two new eateries and a brand new beach club opening in Cape Town this summer

15 November 2021 2:52 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Tessa Purdon, head of content at Eat Out and Food 24.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thinking of doing some home improvements? Follow these expert tips

15 November 2021 12:45 PM

Africa Melane speaks to Steven Nel, sales and rentals manager at Just Property about how to increase the value of your home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is that a spaceship? No, it's Hyundai's all-new Staria MPV

13 November 2021 12:43 PM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nobody should be dying of diabetes, yet it's the leading cause of death in women

13 November 2021 11:08 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Bridget McNulty, Chairperson of the Diabetes Alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Reyka' star Kim Engelbrecht on CapeTalk spinning 80s and 90s hits this Sunday

12 November 2021 5:26 PM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mild, cloudy weather expected in Cape Town this weekend

12 November 2021 2:18 PM

Here is Cape Town’s weekend weather in a nutshell, according to the South African Weather Service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal'

Business Local Politics

[WATCH] Runners and dog walkers making use of new Ratanga Park at Century City

Local

De Klerk video 'has disturbed the psyche of our nation' - Zubeida Jaffer

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Calm restored near Rosslyn in Tshwane after violent protests

16 November 2021 8:27 PM

Court grants amaBhungane, 'Financial Mail' access to Zuma’s tax records

16 November 2021 7:51 PM

Activists fear gas study threatens SA's Wild Coast

16 November 2021 7:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA