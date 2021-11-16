WeBuyCars, taxi financing get Transaction Capital back to pre-pandemic earnings





Transaction Capital's full year profit exceeds pre-pandemic levels according to the results it posted for the year ended 30 September 2021.

Headline earnings were up 662% to R320 million.

CEO David Hurwitz says the "excellent" results are a a combination of organic growth from existing divisions SA Taxi and Transaction Capital Risk Services (TCRS), along with high earnings growth from newly acquired division WeBuyCars.

Transaction Capital increased its shareholding in the second-hand car platform to 74.2% this year.

Taxis hold up traffic on N1 Northbound after the Maraisburg Interchange. Image: @itrafficgp/Twitter

Bruce Whitifield interviews company CEO David Hurwitz, who says the performance of WeBuyCars has exceeded expectations.

WeBuyCars really is a huge opportunity for us. It is by far our fastest growing business... Now that we own almost 75% this should accelerate both our earnings growth rates and also our valuation metrics. David Hurwitz, CEO - Transaction Capital

We've set a few records both in terms of vehicles bought and sold, certainly in terms of e-commerce trade and finance and insurance penetration... David Hurwitz, CEO - Transaction Capital

Listen to Hurwitz also discuss international opportunities for Transaction Capital: