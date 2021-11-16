Sasria hit with claims of R32 billion from July unrest, R12 bn already paid out
The South African Special Risks Insurance Association (Sasria) gave an update on Tuesday on the claims received relating to the July unrest and looting.
The claims amount to R32 billion, with R12.6 billion paid out by Monday 15 November.
The state-owned special risk insurer says it aims to settle 80% of claims up to R60 million by March 2022.
An R11 billion bailout was announced in the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) to help Sasria cover the claims.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Sasria MD Cedric Masondo.
He says the R32 billion is made up of just over 14,000 unrest-related claims received by Sasria.
All claims have now been registered so we've got a fairly good idea in terms of quantum. Of course the [payout] number might go up...Cedric Masondo, MD - SA Special Risks Insurance Association
It's been a painful experience to see the reserves wiped out.Cedric Masondo, MD - SA Special Risks Insurance Association
Listen to Masondo detail the changes Sasria is making to mitigate against future risk of this nature:
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
