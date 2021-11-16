'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!'
After four days without power cuts, Eskom warned of potential load shedding on Tuesday evening as five of its units failed during the day.
On The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield has a timely discussion with energy analyst Chris Yelland (MD of EE Business Intelligence) after a new study shows up flaws in South Africa’s Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) for Electricity.
Government describes the IRP as "an electricity infrastructure development plan based on least-cost electricity supply and demand balance, taking into account security of supply and the environment (minimize negative emissions and water usage)."
RELATED: Do the right thing for a long time, and we solve this problem – energy expert
RELATED: We shouldn't collapse SA economy due to greed for green funding warns Mantashe
Yelland notes that the country plan was promulgated in October 2019 and since then there have been no procurements by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) to date.
It's now two years later, we're in the middle of a crisis and Eskom has said very plainly that they need about 5,000 megawatts [MW] of new generation capacity _now _to fill the gap, so one's got to look at what is this gap and where does it come from and really it comes from the fact that there's a bit of smoke and mirrors in the IRP.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
RELATED: Medupi Power Station is NOT completed yet – energy expert Chris Yelland
The point is there's a hole in the IRP that should have come on-stream in these last two years... It hasn't, and it's not going to in the next three years... Medupi and Kusile should have come on-stream in 2015...Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
Citing the numbers, Yelland paints a bleak and worrying picture.
South Africa needs a Plan B, he says.
There's 1,500 MW of new coal, 750 MW of which should be coming on-stream in 2023 - It'll never happen!Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
The other 750 in 2027 also probably will never happen by that date and maybe never at all because of the general view of financial institutions including the Chinese, not to fund new coal anywhere in the world.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
So that's a gap of 1,500 MW... There's another gap of 2,500 MW in the Inga power station on the Congo River in the DRC... the total then is 4,000 MW, plus the renewable energy ITP programme is running late, the risk mitigation ITP programme's running late, the gas to power ITP is running late...Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
All of this means that these public procurements are not happening and will only deliver, as you heard from the Minister, in about three years' time...Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
Listen to Yelland's analysis in the audio below:
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2014/06/21/20/11/power-station-374097960720.jpg
More from Business
WeBuyCars, taxi financing get Transaction Capital back to pre-pandemic earnings
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Hurwitz about Transaction Capital's year-end results.Read More
Sasria hit with claims of R32 billion from July unrest, R12 bn already paid out
'It's been a painful experience to see the reserves wiped out.' The Money Show interviews Sasria MD Cedric Masondo.Read More
Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal'
Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane's Sam Sole after High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Corolla Cross: 'Don’t waste money on the hybrid'
John Maytham interviews Juliet Maguire, one of the country’s leading motoring journalists, who recently drove the Cross.Read More
Here's a breakdown of how much value home solar system will add to your property
Michel Malengret of MLT Power chats to Refilwe Moloto about the financial implications of installing solar and the life benefits.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
Fertiliser crisis – expect spiralling food prices
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing at FNB Agribusiness.Read More
Vodacom adds 6.2 million customers in 6 months
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub.Read More
Heineken buys Savannah maker Distell for R38.5 billion
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Distell Group CEO Richard Rushton.Read More
More from Politics
Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal'
Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane's Sam Sole after High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records.Read More
EFF breaks off coalition talks with ANC, DA signs deal with Cederberg First
EFF leader Julius Malema at the EFF media briefing on Tuesday said the red berets were terminating talks with the ruling party.Read More
De Klerk video 'has disturbed the psyche of our nation' - Zubeida Jaffer
Lester Kiewit speaks to journalist Zubeida Jaffer about the final words of former apartheid president FW de Klerk.Read More
ANC treats us like equals. I need power - Gayton Mckenzie (Patriotic Alliance)
Lester Kiewit interviews Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton Mckenzie.Read More
Hout Bay Ward Councillor responds to resident woes of ongoing water outages
Hout Bay resident Cara outlines the problems with water supply in the area and Ward Councillor Roberto Quintas responds.Read More
Findings of hearings into July unrest will be binding - SAHRC CEO
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to SAHRC CEO Tseliso Thipanyane about the national investigative hearings into the July unrest.Read More
Political parties hit a deadlock over coalition agreements? Analyst weighs in
Mandy Wiener speaks to author, academic and research specialist Sanusha Naidu.Read More
[VIDEO&PICS] Rand Water's 54-hour interruption to future-proof water supply
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eddie Singo, Executive Manager at Randwater Kwara Kekana, at Department of Health in Gauteng.Read More
Mashaba:'Coalition marriage is tricky when parties willing to sleep with anyone'
Lester Kiewit catches up with ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about how coalition negotiations are going.Read More
More from Local
Sasria hit with claims of R32 billion from July unrest, R12 bn already paid out
'It's been a painful experience to see the reserves wiped out.' The Money Show interviews Sasria MD Cedric Masondo.Read More
Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal'
Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane's Sam Sole after High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records.Read More
'Day Zero' is looming in Nelson Mandela Bay
John Maytham interviews Maverick Citizen senior journalist Estelle Ellis.Read More
High Court grants media access to Jacob Zuma’s tax records
amaBhungane and Financial Mail have won their court application.Read More
Popcru defends police officers involved in Muldersdrift lodge shooting
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo about the Muldersdrift lodge shooting.Read More
It wasn't a massacre; the media sparked racial connotations – Phoenix resident
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
[WATCH] Runners and dog walkers making use of new Ratanga Park at Century City
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Natalie Du Preez, the marketing manager at Rabie Property Group.Read More
De Klerk video 'has disturbed the psyche of our nation' - Zubeida Jaffer
Lester Kiewit speaks to journalist Zubeida Jaffer about the final words of former apartheid president FW de Klerk.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Hawks arrest 3 more suspects in connection with VBS Mutual Bank
Mandy Wiener interviews Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo.Read More