'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!'

After four days without power cuts, Eskom warned of potential load shedding on Tuesday evening as five of its units failed during the day.

On The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield has a timely discussion with energy analyst Chris Yelland (MD of EE Business Intelligence) after a new study shows up flaws in South Africa’s Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) for Electricity.

Government describes the IRP as "an electricity infrastructure development plan based on least-cost electricity supply and demand balance, taking into account security of supply and the environment (minimize negative emissions and water usage)."

Yelland notes that the country plan was promulgated in October 2019 and since then there have been no procurements by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) to date.

It's now two years later, we're in the middle of a crisis and Eskom has said very plainly that they need about 5,000 megawatts [MW] of new generation capacity _now _to fill the gap, so one's got to look at what is this gap and where does it come from and really it comes from the fact that there's a bit of smoke and mirrors in the IRP. Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

The point is there's a hole in the IRP that should have come on-stream in these last two years... It hasn't, and it's not going to in the next three years... Medupi and Kusile should have come on-stream in 2015... Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Citing the numbers, Yelland paints a bleak and worrying picture.

South Africa needs a Plan B, he says.

There's 1,500 MW of new coal, 750 MW of which should be coming on-stream in 2023 - It'll never happen! Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

The other 750 in 2027 also probably will never happen by that date and maybe never at all because of the general view of financial institutions including the Chinese, not to fund new coal anywhere in the world. Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

So that's a gap of 1,500 MW... There's another gap of 2,500 MW in the Inga power station on the Congo River in the DRC... the total then is 4,000 MW, plus the renewable energy ITP programme is running late, the risk mitigation ITP programme's running late, the gas to power ITP is running late... Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

All of this means that these public procurements are not happening and will only deliver, as you heard from the Minister, in about three years' time... Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

