'Day Zero' is looming in Nelson Mandela Bay





Day Zero may arrive in Nelson Mandela Bay by Christmas or early in the new year if it doesn’t start raining soon

Parts of the Eastern Cape with good rainfall still lack water due to crumbling infrastructure

Image: © HONGQI ZHANG/123rf.com

The Western Cape’s dams are almost completely full but spare a thought for our neighbours to the east.

A drought – and neglect by the government – is imposing a dire reality on residents of the Amathole District Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

The High Court has given the provincial and national governments two weeks to show how they will help the municipality deliver water.

Villages in the district last had tap water in 2017.

People walk for kilometres to fetch water from streams that are often contaminated by dead animals.

John Maytham interviewed Maverick Citizen senior journalist Estelle Ellis.

There are many places in the Karoo that are often without water… Estelle Ellis, senior journalist - Maverick Citizen

Day Zero in Nelson Mandela Bay; I think it’s very close… The combined dam levels are at about 11%... We are in deep trouble… We’re probably looking at around Christmas or New Year unless we get significant rain… Estelle Ellis, senior journalist - Maverick Citizen