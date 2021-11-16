High Court grants media access to Jacob Zuma’s tax records
The High Court on Tuesday ruled that the SA Revenue Service (Sars) must give Financial Mail and amaBhungane access to former president Jacob Zuma's tax records within 10 days.
amaBhunagne and the Financial Mail applied for access to Zuma’s tax returns in November 2019.
This is a breaking news story. More details to follow. In the meantime, read "High Court grants access to former president Jacob Zuma's tax records" on News24.
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Local
Sasria hit with claims of R32 billion from July unrest, R12 bn already paid out
'It's been a painful experience to see the reserves wiped out.' The Money Show interviews Sasria MD Cedric Masondo.Read More
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!'
Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity.Read More
Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal'
Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane's Sam Sole after High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records.Read More
'Day Zero' is looming in Nelson Mandela Bay
John Maytham interviews Maverick Citizen senior journalist Estelle Ellis.Read More
Popcru defends police officers involved in Muldersdrift lodge shooting
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo about the Muldersdrift lodge shooting.Read More
It wasn't a massacre; the media sparked racial connotations – Phoenix resident
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
[WATCH] Runners and dog walkers making use of new Ratanga Park at Century City
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Natalie Du Preez, the marketing manager at Rabie Property Group.Read More
De Klerk video 'has disturbed the psyche of our nation' - Zubeida Jaffer
Lester Kiewit speaks to journalist Zubeida Jaffer about the final words of former apartheid president FW de Klerk.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Hawks arrest 3 more suspects in connection with VBS Mutual Bank
Mandy Wiener interviews Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo.Read More