High Court grants media access to Jacob Zuma’s tax records





The High Court on Tuesday ruled that the SA Revenue Service (Sars) must give Financial Mail and amaBhungane access to former president Jacob Zuma's tax records within 10 days.

amaBhunagne and the Financial Mail applied for access to Zuma’s tax returns in November 2019.

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on 17 November 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow. In the meantime, read "High Court grants access to former president Jacob Zuma's tax records" on News24.