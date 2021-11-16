Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal'





FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the inquiry into state capture on 17 November 2020. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has been ordered to supply two media houses with Jacob Zuma's tax records.

The Gauteng North High Court in Pretoria ruled in favour of amaBhungane and the Financial Mail after they applied for access to Zuma's tax returns in November 2019, after Sars denied access.

The records have to be supplied within ten days.

Bruce Whitfield interviews senior investigative journalist Sam Sole who is managing partner at the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.

Sole says Sars is likely to appeal Tuesday's ruling to make Zuma's tax records during his presidency public.

It's the specific case involving the former president where there were a number of serious allegations made about sources of income that he had and did not, allegedly, declare and his failure to submit tax returns and so on... Sam Sole, amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

We relied quite heavily in our application on the claims made in Jacques Pauw's book about income Zuma had received which has never been, as far as I'm aware, officially denied... One makes progress inch by inch... Sam Sole, amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

I expect that Sars is going to appeal, and so we may not (chuckling) get to see the tax records too soon. Sam Sole, amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

Sole notes that the High Court judgment is important in many ways as it has broader implications for South African taxpayers.

However, it does not open the flood gates he says.

Our access to information regime - Paia [Promotion of Access to Information Act] - up to now had excluded tax information from the so-called public interest override... which said that a couple of things had to apply... (These are) a demonstration of a substantial contravention of the law firstly, and secondly where the harm caused by the disclosure was clearly outweighed by the public interest in disclosure. Sam Sole, amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

If these apply in cases other than Jacob Zuma, this ruling would apply as well. Sam Sole, amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

We think that the essential social value of tax secrecy is exaggerated, and in many cases it's actually used more by the rich and powerful to protect themselves from their community obligations rather than serving as a spur for everybody to make their payments. Sam Sole, amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

