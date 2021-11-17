Kalula.com CEO clarifies which passengers have 2 weeks left to claim tickets





Kululu.com CEO explains that customers who purchased airline tickets during the first lockdown and opted for a travel voucher need to rebook by the end of November which is in two weeks time

Customers who purchased tickets during the more recent July/August suspension have until mid-2022 to redeem the vouchers

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Desmond O'Connor, Chief Commercial Officer at Kulula.com. on compensation for unused Kulula and British Airways tickets from 2020

O'Conner responds to an article published on Tuesday which he says has caused panic among a number of consumers and he wants to clarify the details.

There was an article that went out yesterday that we have gathered from some of our customers that has created a little bit of panic. Desmond O'Conner, CEO - Kulula.com

He outlines two categories of passengers that have been affected in cases where they are holding tickets and have been unable to fly on either Kulula.com or British Airways flights.

The first category of passengers were those who booked during the first phase of Covid, during the period March to November 2021.

Those passengers could either elect to go down as a creditor in the business rescue proceedings, or they were given the travel voucher which would be valid for 12 months, and those are the category of passengers that would need to use those tickets by the end of November. That deadline is rapidly approaching. Desmond O'Conner, CEO - Kulula.com

The second category of passengers were those booked on either a British Airways or Kulula.com flight during the suspension of our flights in July and August when we had those restrictions imposed, and again, unfortunately, we had to suspend the flights. Desmond O'Conner, CEO - Kulula.com

He stresses that this second category of passengers' flights is still valid for a full 12 months from the date of cancellation.

So they still have until the middle of next year, 2022, to redeem those tickets. So these are definitely two different categories and different timelines. Desmond O'Conner, CEO - Kulula.com

He says the first category comprises some 6000 to 7000 passengers who were issued with credits that expire at end of November 2021.

He recommends not waiting until the last minute to book the redeemed flight tickets as this often creates a rush.

Contact the Kulula call centre on 0861 KULULA (585852) or +27 11 921 0500 and request confirmation or book a flight immediately with the agent once you receive confirmation of the amount owed.