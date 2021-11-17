MASSIVE stadium-size events return to South Africa! Got vaxxed?
-
There are a number of large, international shows coming to South Africa soon, for which you would probably need to be vaccinated to gain entry
-
The upcoming Justin Bieber show is a welcome boost to the entertainment industry supply chain, obliterated after two years in the wilderness
-
Other countries have shown that people are willing to get vaccinated to gain access to public events
Justin Bieber is coming to South Africa!
The Canadian singer will perform in Cape Town on 28 September 2022 and in Johannesburg on 1 October, in what will be the first large live concert in South Africa since the whole industry shut down almost two years ago due to the pandemic.
Bieber’s tour will take him to 90 venues in 20 countries.
In August, the Lollapalooza music festival was held in Chicago, receiving hundreds of thousands of fully vaccinated revellers.
The massive party was not a superspreader event, according to Dr Allison Arwady, the Commissioner at the Chicago Department of Public Health.
Refilwe Moloto looked at the return of large-scale live events in South Africa.
She spoke to Tony Feldman, Director at Showtime Management, and Dr Mirriam Close, a specialist psychiatrist at the Behavioural Health Institute (scroll up to listen).
We have quite a few shows in the pipeline… It [vaccination] is the only way forward… As an industry, we should help the government in providing conditional access to shows… So that we can all enjoy what we love…Tony Feldman, Director - Showtime Management
It’s going to be difficult to find suppliers who are still around… We don’t know what is left in the entertainment supply chain… This Bieber concert is a very, very positive move for the industry… and the supply chain behind it…Tony Feldman, Director - Showtime Management
A lot of the international events we do need 100% capacity to be feasible... The only way we see ourselves moving forward is to up the vaccination percentage…Tony Feldman, Director - Showtime Management
To have the ticketing barcode… link up with the EVDS system. If that can happen, fantastic… We can check people’s cards, but forgeries can happen…Tony Feldman, Director - Showtime Management
This is a way to motivate people to get vaccinated so they can attend these wonderful events that will be coming soon…Dr Mirriam Close, specialist psychiatrist - Behavioural Health Institute
We’re coming out of this… Let’s get out there! …Dr Mirriam Close, specialist psychiatrist - Behavioural Health Institute
In France, to go to restaurants or bars, you had to be vaccinated. The vaccination rate went up 30%...Tony Feldman, Director - Showtime Management
Source : Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
