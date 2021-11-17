[BREAKING NEWS] Eskom announces fresh bout of loadshedding from 2 PM
Eskom will implement stage two loadshedding from 2:00 PM on Wednesday.
It expects loadshedding to last at least until Saturday.
Five units of the utility’s aging and unreliable coal-fired power plants went offline on Tuesday.
Eskom is also busy repairing two boiler tube leaks at the Kusile and Medupi.
#PowerAlert1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 17, 2021
Regretfully, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 14:00 today until 05:00 on Saturday@News24 @Newzroom405 @SABCNews @eNCA @SundayTimesZA @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/3ZDo63nyfZ
