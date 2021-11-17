Streaming issues? Report here
[BREAKING NEWS] Eskom announces fresh bout of loadshedding from 2 PM

17 November 2021 10:22 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Loadshedding
Andre de Ruyter

After the shortest of reprieves, the country’s coal-fired power stations are letting us down again.

Eskom will implement stage two loadshedding from 2:00 PM on Wednesday.

It expects loadshedding to last at least until Saturday.

Five units of the utility’s aging and unreliable coal-fired power plants went offline on Tuesday.

Eskom is also busy repairing two boiler tube leaks at the Kusile and Medupi.




17 November 2021 10:22 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Loadshedding
Andre de Ruyter

