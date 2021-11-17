Guilty of fake views? The new trend of lying about which TV shows you've seen





- Have you ever lied to impress friends and made out you’ve seen a TV show when you haven’t…. you’re not alone

- 52% of people surveyed for a RadioTimes.Com poll admitted to pretending they had watched something when they hadn’t

It appears that our desire not appear 'out of the loop' or be viewed as a cultural deadbeat has manifested in us stretching the truth when it comes to whether or not we've watched certain television programmes.

According to a survey from RadioTimes.com, more than half of respondents admitted to lying about having seen a TV show.

52% admitted to telling porky pies to friends and workmates about what they've seen on the small screen. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

The shows most regularly lied about are: 1. Stranger Things (14 per cent) 2. Game of Thrones (10 per cent) 3. Breaking Bad (7 per cent) 4. The Crown (2 per cent) 5. Schitt’s Creek (1 per cent)

This about people not wanting to look stupid or pretending to be in the know. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

