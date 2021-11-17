Western Cape municipality elects convicted child rapist as Mayor
The Kannaland municipal council has re-elected convicted child rapist and ICOSA leader Jeffrey Donson as Mayor.
Donson was convicted of statutory rape and indecent assault in 2008 while mayor.
Convicted fraudster Werner Meshoa (also of ICOSA) was elected as deputy mayor.
Donson and Meshoa were elected with the support of the ANC.
Kannaland in the western Little Karoo is the second-worst performing municipality in the Western Cape.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Patric Solomons of children’s rights organisation Molo Songololo (scroll up to listen).
When someone has a criminal record… it normally affects whether you can get a job… and a whole range of things…Patric Solomons, Molo Songololo
It is unclear at the moment whether his name went onto the sexual offenses register… Because it [sentence] was lower than the standard set by the Constitution he would legally be able to run for public office…Patric Solomons, Molo Songololo
It can reflect badly on a political party when they employ someone who is compromised…Patric Solomons, Molo Songololo
