Western Cape municipality elects convicted child rapist as Mayor





The Kannaland municipal council has re-elected convicted child rapist and ICOSA leader Jeffrey Donson as Mayor.

Donson was convicted of statutory rape and indecent assault in 2008 while mayor.

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Convicted fraudster Werner Meshoa (also of ICOSA) was elected as deputy mayor.

Donson and Meshoa were elected with the support of the ANC.

Kannaland in the western Little Karoo is the second-worst performing municipality in the Western Cape.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Patric Solomons of children's rights organisation Molo Songololo.

When someone has a criminal record… it normally affects whether you can get a job… and a whole range of things… Patric Solomons, Molo Songololo

It is unclear at the moment whether his name went onto the sexual offenses register… Because it [sentence] was lower than the standard set by the Constitution he would legally be able to run for public office… Patric Solomons, Molo Songololo