Eskom brought faulty units back online last night – they broke again today





Eskom brought defective generating units back online overnight, but they broke down again on Wednesday

Loadshedding will continue to plague South Africa until new generation is made available

FILE: Eskom CEO André de Ruyter. Picture: Eyewitness News.

“We now have insufficient generation capacity at our disposal and as such we no alternative but to implement stage two load shedding,” Eskom CEO André de Ruyter told the longsuffering nation on Wednesday.

De Ruyter gave an update on South Africa’s fragile electricity grid, announcing the implementation of rolling blackouts from 2:00 PM on Wednesday until 5:00 AM on Saturday.

He says that five coal-fired generating units went offline on Tuesday, while Eskom is also repairing two boiler tube leaks at Kusile and Medupi.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm (scroll up to listen).

The meeting started off with André de Ruyter warning of an increased risk of loadshedding, and ended with him announcing stage two… Kaylynn Palm, reporter - Eyewitness News

Overnight they brought some units back online, but then today they broke down again… They had to use their diesel reserves… Kaylynn Palm, reporter - Eyewitness News