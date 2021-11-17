1.5 million used car sales per year in SA, new car market faces parts shortages
- Founder of WeBuyCars Faan van der Walt says the shortage of semiconductors has seen a major supply chain problem in the new car market
- He says the supply should be restored by November 2022 and new car production supply will normalise
- 1.5 million secondhand cars change hands in South Africa annually
Used car platforms such as WeBuyCars are reporting sales have increased dramatically.
Lester Kiewit chats to Founder and Executive Director of WeBuyCars Faan van der Walt about the spike in secondhand cars and the reasons behind this growth.
I believe everyone is hungry to get back to the new normal. Unfortunately, in the new space, we are experiencing great supply chain problems because of various factors.Faan van der Walt, Founder and Executive Director - WeBuyCars
One factor is the shortage of semiconductors.
That is still going to take a while to be rectified. One of the big factories burnt down where these chips are manufactured.Faan van der Walt, Founder and Executive Director - WeBuyCars
He says supply should be restored by November 2022 and new car sales will start to normalise.
If the supply was there I think we would have had record sales in the new space.Faan van der Walt, Founder and Executive Director - WeBuyCars
He says the used car market has remained very stable right through the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns with 140,000 used vehicle registrations per month in South Africa.
That's roughly around 1.5 million transactions [of used] cars changing hands per year in South Africa.Faan van der Walt, Founder and Executive Director - WeBuyCars
It is a large market and it is becoming increasingly formalised through platforms such as We Buy Cars and its competitors, he adds.
[These platforms] bring legitimacy to the market where previously it had a really bad reputation.Faan van der Walt, Founder and Executive Director - WeBuyCars
South Africans are also facing economic constraints with high petrol prices and he agrees some may be swapping big cars for smaller more economical ones.
In the new car market luxury cars have performed very poorly in the new car space.Faan van der Walt, Founder and Executive Director - WeBuyCars
Van der Walt says WeBuyCar's new showroom at The Dome in Johannesburg is like a dream.
Sometimes I have to pinch myself. My brother and I started this business a few years ago with two or three vehicles and we built it organically, and to now look at a big warehouse with a thousand vehicles in it, seems unreal.Faan van der Walt, Founder and Executive Director - WeBuyCars
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122658834_cars-for-sale-automotive-industry-cars-dealership-parking-lot-rows-of-brand-new-vehicles-awaiting-ne.html
More from Business
Eskom brought faulty units back online last night – they broke again today
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm.Read More
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors
How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Eskom announces fresh bout of loadshedding from 2 PM
After the shortest of reprieves, the country’s coal-fired power stations are letting us down again.Read More
MASSIVE stadium-size events return to South Africa! Got vaxxed?
Refilwe Moloto interviews Tony Feldman (Showtime Management) and Dr Mirriam Close (specialist psychiatrist).Read More
Kalula.com CEO clarifies which passengers have 2 weeks left to claim tickets
Kulula.com CEO Desmond O'Connor speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the different categories of affected passengers.Read More
WeBuyCars, taxi financing get Transaction Capital back to pre-pandemic earnings
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Hurwitz about Transaction Capital's year-end results.Read More
Sasria hit with claims of R32 billion from July unrest, R12 bn already paid out
'It's been a painful experience to see the reserves wiped out.' The Money Show interviews Sasria MD Cedric Masondo.Read More
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!'
Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity.Read More
Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal'
Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane's Sam Sole after High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Flu makes a comeback in South Africa - after disappearing for nearly two years
Influenza is back after virtually disappearing for nearly two years, says the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] Haval H6: 'I couldn’t find fault with it! Why is it so cheap?'
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Hermanus History: Excavated remains prove cave dwellers there 70,000 years ago
Lester Kiewit chats to Dr Robin Lee, Historian at Hermanus History Society about the fascinating area in the Western Cape.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Eskom announces fresh bout of loadshedding from 2 PM
After the shortest of reprieves, the country’s coal-fired power stations are letting us down again.Read More
MASSIVE stadium-size events return to South Africa! Got vaxxed?
Refilwe Moloto interviews Tony Feldman (Showtime Management) and Dr Mirriam Close (specialist psychiatrist).Read More
Kalula.com CEO clarifies which passengers have 2 weeks left to claim tickets
Kulula.com CEO Desmond O'Connor speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the different categories of affected passengers.Read More
Countries that are allowing travellers from South Africa
John Maytham asks Luke Daniel of Business Insider for an update on the rules that regulate South African travel.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Corolla Cross: 'Don’t waste money on the hybrid'
John Maytham interviews Juliet Maguire, one of the country’s leading motoring journalists, who recently drove the Cross.Read More
Here's a breakdown of how much value home solar system will add to your property
Michel Malengret of MLT Power chats to Refilwe Moloto about the financial implications of installing solar and the life benefits.Read More
More from Local
Flu makes a comeback in South Africa - after disappearing for nearly two years
Influenza is back after virtually disappearing for nearly two years, says the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.Read More
Good news! Stolen NSRI buoy returned to Strand Beach after social media plea
Pippa Hudson speaks to NSRI Drowning Prevention manager, Andrew Ingram who provides an update. after the buoy was taken on Monday.Read More
Armed gang snatches 11-year-old girl outside JHB school
Mandy Weiner speaks to Gauteng police spokesperson Steve Mabona about Wednesday's kidnapping of a girl outside a school in Joburg.Read More
We need to make sure this never happens again - Day 3 SAHRC July unrest hearing
Mandy Weiner speaks to SAHRC chair Tseliso Thipanyane about the hearings into the July unrest in Gauteng and KZNRead More
Hermanus History: Excavated remains prove cave dwellers there 70,000 years ago
Lester Kiewit chats to Dr Robin Lee, Historian at Hermanus History Society about the fascinating area in the Western Cape.Read More
Idols host Unathi fired from radio gig, Twitters users speculate reasons why
Unathi, who also serves as a judge on reality singing competition Idols SA, joined the station in March last year.Read More
Eskom brought faulty units back online last night – they broke again today
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm.Read More
Guilty of fake views? The new trend of lying about which TV shows you've seen
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globeRead More
Western Cape municipality elects convicted child rapist as Mayor
Lester Kiewit interviews Patric Solomons of children’s rights organisation Molo Songololo.Read More