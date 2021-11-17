1.5 million used car sales per year in SA, new car market faces parts shortages





Founder of WeBuyCars Faan van der Walt says the shortage of semiconductors has seen a major supply chain problem in the new car market

He says the supply should be restored by November 2022 and new car production supply will normalise

1.5 million secondhand cars change hands in South Africa annually

© pramotephotostock/123rf.com

Used car platforms such as WeBuyCars are reporting sales have increased dramatically.

Lester Kiewit chats to Founder and Executive Director of WeBuyCars Faan van der Walt about the spike in secondhand cars and the reasons behind this growth.

I believe everyone is hungry to get back to the new normal. Unfortunately, in the new space, we are experiencing great supply chain problems because of various factors. Faan van der Walt, Founder and Executive Director - WeBuyCars

One factor is the shortage of semiconductors.

That is still going to take a while to be rectified. One of the big factories burnt down where these chips are manufactured. Faan van der Walt, Founder and Executive Director - WeBuyCars

He says supply should be restored by November 2022 and new car sales will start to normalise.

If the supply was there I think we would have had record sales in the new space. Faan van der Walt, Founder and Executive Director - WeBuyCars

He says the used car market has remained very stable right through the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns with 140,000 used vehicle registrations per month in South Africa.

That's roughly around 1.5 million transactions [of used] cars changing hands per year in South Africa. Faan van der Walt, Founder and Executive Director - WeBuyCars

It is a large market and it is becoming increasingly formalised through platforms such as We Buy Cars and its competitors, he adds.

[These platforms] bring legitimacy to the market where previously it had a really bad reputation. Faan van der Walt, Founder and Executive Director - WeBuyCars

South Africans are also facing economic constraints with high petrol prices and he agrees some may be swapping big cars for smaller more economical ones.

In the new car market luxury cars have performed very poorly in the new car space. Faan van der Walt, Founder and Executive Director - WeBuyCars

Van der Walt says WeBuyCar's new showroom at The Dome in Johannesburg is like a dream.