Idols host Unathi fired from radio gig, Twitters users speculate reasons why
- Nkayi had hosted Midday Joy with Unathi on Joburg's Khaya 959 since March 2020
- The station says they have terminated the presenter's contract due to “conduct that rendered the relationship intolerable”
Johannesburg radio station Khaya 959 has confirmed it has parted ways with its midday presenter Unathi Nkayi.
In a statement, the station said Nykayi's contract had been terminated with immediate effect due to “conduct that rendered the relationship intolerable”
Unathi, who also serves as a judge on reality singing competition Idols SA, joined the station in March last year after a 3-year break from the airwaves.
The singer had previously been a host on Metro FM, but left in 2017 describing her relationship with the SABC-owned broadcaster as 'abusive'.
Full statement from Khaya 959:
"Kaya 959 can confirm the contract of presenter Ms. Unathi Nkayi has been terminated, effective immediately.
Ms. Nkayi’s contract has ended prematurely due to certain conduct that rendered the relationship intolerable going forward. Kaya 959 can confirm that certain incidents had occurred, which resulted in the breakdown of the trust relationship between the two parties. The business can further confirm that due process was followed and the decision was therefore made to part ways with Ms. Nkayi.
The station would prefer not to be drawn into a debate around the details of what transpired in the interest of both parties. Safe to state that Ms. Nkayi’s version of events have been carefully considered and unfortunately found wanting.
Ms. Nkayi hosted the Midday Joy show, weekdays 12 – 3pm. A replacement presenter is to be announced in due course."
The singer and media personality has yet to comment but Twitter users have been sharing their own theories as to her termination from the broadcaster.
The very same person who fired Unathi from metro is the one who fired her from kaya? Suspicious. pic.twitter.com/AYRe0WF8fn— chun swae. (@girl_kaybee) November 17, 2021
It was almost obvious when Sbongile (the MD) joined Kaya that Unathi's days were numbered.— Rabaroana (@RabsMaphai) November 17, 2021
Unathi left Metro in 2017 after "intolerable relations" with the same person.
It was coming.
RELATED:DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case
More from Local
Flu makes a comeback in South Africa - after disappearing for nearly two years
Influenza is back after virtually disappearing for nearly two years, says the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.Read More
Good news! Stolen NSRI buoy returned to Strand Beach after social media plea
Pippa Hudson speaks to NSRI Drowning Prevention manager, Andrew Ingram who provides an update. after the buoy was taken on Monday.Read More
Armed gang snatches 11-year-old girl outside JHB school
Mandy Weiner speaks to Gauteng police spokesperson Steve Mabona about Wednesday's kidnapping of a girl outside a school in Joburg.Read More
We need to make sure this never happens again - Day 3 SAHRC July unrest hearing
Mandy Weiner speaks to SAHRC chair Tseliso Thipanyane about the hearings into the July unrest in Gauteng and KZNRead More
Hermanus History: Excavated remains prove cave dwellers there 70,000 years ago
Lester Kiewit chats to Dr Robin Lee, Historian at Hermanus History Society about the fascinating area in the Western Cape.Read More
Eskom brought faulty units back online last night – they broke again today
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm.Read More
1.5 million used car sales per year in SA, new car market faces parts shortages
Lester Kiewit chats to Founder and Executive Director of WeBuyCars Faan van der Walt about the spike in secondhand car sales.Read More
Guilty of fake views? The new trend of lying about which TV shows you've seen
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globeRead More
Western Cape municipality elects convicted child rapist as Mayor
Lester Kiewit interviews Patric Solomons of children’s rights organisation Molo Songololo.Read More
More from Entertainment
Guilty of fake views? The new trend of lying about which TV shows you've seen
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globeRead More
Bestselling author Wilbur Smith dies at Cape Town home, aged 88
Zambian-born Wilbur Smith is known as a master of adventure writing, whose books have sold more than 140 million copies worldwideRead More
Actor Deon Lotz talks about his portrayal of FW de Klerk in film
Sara-Jayne King speaks to actor Deon Lotz who portrayed FW de Klerk in the 2011 film 'Winne Mandela' and the TV-series 'Madiba'.Read More
Sara-Jayne's top picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne suggests some fun, family friendly activities you can do in the Mother City.Read More
'Reyka' star Kim Engelbrecht on CapeTalk spinning 80s and 90s hits this Sunday
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Meet Cape Town Opera's new artistic director soprano songbird Magdalene Minnaar
Pippa Hudson chats to local songstress Magdalene Minnaar who has performed on the world's stages about her wonderful new role.Read More
CT's Theatre on the Bay stages exclusive musical revue as part of global event
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to musical theatre director Duane Alexander about the 'All Together Now' global event.Read More
'Young men should go to therapy' - Musician Majozi opens up about mental health
Sara-Jayne sits down with award-winning South African musician Majozi on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More