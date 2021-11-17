Idols host Unathi fired from radio gig, Twitters users speculate reasons why





- Nkayi had hosted Midday Joy with Unathi on Joburg's Khaya 959 since March 2020

- The station says they have terminated the presenter's contract due to “conduct that rendered the relationship intolerable”

Johannesburg radio station Khaya 959 has confirmed it has parted ways with its midday presenter Unathi Nkayi.

In a statement, the station said Nykayi's contract had been terminated with immediate effect due to “conduct that rendered the relationship intolerable”

Unathi, who also serves as a judge on reality singing competition Idols SA, joined the station in March last year after a 3-year break from the airwaves.

The singer had previously been a host on Metro FM, but left in 2017 describing her relationship with the SABC-owned broadcaster as 'abusive'.

Full statement from Khaya 959:

"Kaya 959 can confirm the contract of presenter Ms. Unathi Nkayi has been terminated, effective immediately.

Ms. Nkayi’s contract has ended prematurely due to certain conduct that rendered the relationship intolerable going forward. Kaya 959 can confirm that certain incidents had occurred, which resulted in the breakdown of the trust relationship between the two parties. The business can further confirm that due process was followed and the decision was therefore made to part ways with Ms. Nkayi.

The station would prefer not to be drawn into a debate around the details of what transpired in the interest of both parties. Safe to state that Ms. Nkayi’s version of events have been carefully considered and unfortunately found wanting.

Ms. Nkayi hosted the Midday Joy show, weekdays 12 – 3pm. A replacement presenter is to be announced in due course."

The singer and media personality has yet to comment but Twitter users have been sharing their own theories as to her termination from the broadcaster.

The very same person who fired Unathi from metro is the one who fired her from kaya? Suspicious. pic.twitter.com/AYRe0WF8fn — chun swae. (@girl_kaybee) November 17, 2021

It was almost obvious when Sbongile (the MD) joined Kaya that Unathi's days were numbered.



Unathi left Metro in 2017 after "intolerable relations" with the same person.



It was coming. — Rabaroana (@RabsMaphai) November 17, 2021

