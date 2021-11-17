Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings
Three people died in Uganda’s capital Kampala on Tuesday in twin suicide bombings that police blame on a domestic terror group linked to the Islamic State-aligned Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).
Two suicide bombers were riding motorcycles when they detonated the explosive devices near the entrance to parliament.
A third attacker targeted the central police station while another attack was foiled when police shot and injured the assailant.
Most of the 37 people who were injured in the attacks were police officers.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya (scroll up to listen).
The Islamic State issued a statement, that they are responsible for the attacks… They say the people who blew themselves up were their members…Isabel Nakirya, correspondent - Kampala
The Allied Democratic Forces are linked to Islamic State, which is said to be funding the ADF… There’s a fusion between these two militant groups…Isabel Nakirya, correspondent - Kampala
