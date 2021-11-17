Hermanus History: Excavated remains prove cave dwellers there 70,000 years ago
Historian at Hermanus History Society Dr Robin Lee recounts the long and fascinating history of this seaside town in the Western Cape.
Known for its whale-watching, quaint bed and breakfast spots, and a good plate of fish and chips. Hermanus has a far more complex and long history.
If you take the area in which Hermanus is situated, it has a very long history indeed. Human beings were living in the caves in the Hermanus area - 70,000 years ago.Dr Robin Lee, Historian - Hermanus History Society
He says the caves have undergone excavation and artifacts from that date found.
However, the beginnings of the town of Hermanus itself began in the 1830s, he notes, when a school teacher named Hermanus Pieters discovered a small spring of water on the clifftops of what is now the west side of the town.
He took his sheep flock there and it was known then as Hermanus Pietersfontein.Dr Robin Lee, Historian - Hermanus History Society
Lee goes on to recount the history of whaling in the area, how fynbos evolved through fire, and more about the history of this beautiful area.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120820502_rocky-ocean-coast-of-town-of-hermanus-south-africa.html
