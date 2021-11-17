We need to make sure this never happens again - Day 3 SAHRC July unrest hearing
- The national investigative hearing, which started on Monday is expected to last until 3 December.
Day three of the South African Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC’s) investigative hearing into the July unrest got underway on Wednesday, with more witnesses expected to take the stand.
On Tuesday the hearing focussed on testimony related to the so-called Phoenix Massacre, in which 36 people were killed in what is believed to have been racially motivated attacks.
More than 330 people died during the unrest and cost R25 billion worth of damage was caused in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
South African Human Rights Commission chairperson Tseliso Thipanyane says the aim of hearings is several-fold.
We need to make sure this episode never happens again in our country.Tseliso Thipanyane, Chairperson - South African Human Rights Commission
What went wrong? Where were law enforcement agencies, that such a thing could happen?Tseliso Thipanyane, Chairperson - South African Human Rights Commission
Thipanyane says while calls were made for witnesses to take part in the hearings, the SAHRC has powers compelling certain individuals to attend:
We also have the right to identify anyone who we think can throw light on this matter.Tseliso Thipanyane, Chairperson - South African Human Rights Commission
#SAHRCJulyUnrestHearing— SAHRCommission (@SAHRCommission) November 17, 2021
The SAHRC is still accepting written submissions from parties affected by the unrest which unfolded during July 2021, up until the 19th November 2021. These submissions can be sent via email:
hearings@sahrc.org.za
RELATED: It wasn't a massacre; the media sparked racial connotations – Phoenix resident
