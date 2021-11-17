[CAR REVIEW] Haval H6: 'I couldn’t find fault with it! Why is it so cheap?'
Haval only arrived in South Africa in 2017, but it’s already a familiar sight on South Africa’s roads.
The Chinese crossover and SUV specialist is the fifth best-selling car manufacturer in South Africa right now, ahead of established brands such as Nissan, Kia, and Renault.
The H6 competes in the family car market category against the likes of the Toyota RAV4, Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, Mazda CX-5, and Volkswagen Tiguan.
The models have 2-litre turbo-petrol engines and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmissions with a choice between front- and all-wheel drive.
The H6 comes with a five-year/100 000-kilometre warranty and a five-year/60 000-kilometre service plan.
Prices:
- 2.0T Premium 7DCT 2WD – R419 900
- 2.0T Luxury 7DCT 2WD – R454 900
- 2.0T Luxury 7DCT 4WD – R479 900
- 2.0T Super Luxury 7DCT 4WD – R514 900
Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro de Siena (scroll up to listen).
I can see why [the H6 sells so well] … This is almost Polo money for a car that is two, three, four segments above it… I can’t see a reason why you wouldn’t want to look at one of these cars…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
It’s much more efficient than the smaller Haval Jolion…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
The tech and safety features… that you might find in R3 million Range Rovers and BMWs, you’re getting it in this car… I couldn’t find fault with it… Why is it so cheap? …Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
