Armed gang snatches 11-year-old girl outside JHB school
- The 11-year-old was snatched by armed gunmen outside EP Baumann Primary School in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning
- The education department is pleading with anyone who knows where she is to help authorities
Police in Gauteng have confirmed the kidnapping of an 11-year-old girl from a school in Mayfair, Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.
Police spokesperson Steve Mabona said the youngster had been snatched while was waiting for her turn to go through COVID-19 screening at the gate of EP Baumann Primary School.
Allegedly there were three men who came, at gunpoint and took the child.Steve Mabona
Time Live is reporting that the kidnappers called the girl by name and threatened to shoot anyone who got in their way.
Nethenea Jwarts is waiting to collect her child from the Mayfair school where a 9-year-old was kidnapped this morning @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/FApnfUhf5a— Alex Sweet Patrick (@IamAlexSweet) November 17, 2021
It's the latest reported incident of a child being abducted.
Last week the Moti brothers were reunited with their family three weeks after they were kidnapped by armed gunmen in Polokwane on their way to school.
Mabona is appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has information on the Mayfair kidnapping to contact the police.
RELATED: Moti kidnapping: No contact between SAPS and kidnappers prior to release
