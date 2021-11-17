Good news! Stolen NSRI buoy returned to Strand Beach after social media plea





On Monday evening the NSRI Stand Beach safety camera revealed two men had taken the pink lifebuoy from its pole

NSRI distributed a photo of the men on social media and asked that it just be returned

On Wednesday morning a man arrived at the beach and returned the buoy much to everyone's joy

National Sea Rescue Institute said on Tuesday that one of their pink buoys was taken from the beach at Strand on Monday evening.

These devices are potential lifesavers, especially at this time of year when more and more people are heading into the sea.

Over 1100 Pink Rescue Buoys have been installed around South Africa and NSRI has recorded 80 lives that have been saved as of mid-November 2021 using a Pink Buoy since they were installed in 2017.

The boys are generously sponsored by individuals and businesses and cost R1500 for each buoy, sign, and pole.

Pippa Hudson speaks to NSRI Drowning Prevention manager, Andrew Ingram who provides an update.

We have a beach safety camera up at Stand to monitor the beach and the NSRI works very closely with the Stand Lifesaving Club and the City of Cape Town lifeguards and use the camera to monitor beachgoers, rip currents, and so on. Andrew Ingram, Drowning Prevention Manager - NSRI

Once NSRI noticed the pink buoy was missing they checked the camera recording.

We saw at 18.53 on Monday evening two young men standing right next to it and one took it off the pole and they stood around with it for a little while and then walked down the beach past the lifeguard hut and out of view. Andrew Ingram, Drowning Prevention Manager - NSRI

He says the incident occurred an hour after lifeguards went off duty.

The beach is a dangerous and high-risk beach for drownings but he says at one stage NSRI had to remove the buoys because they were being stolen so often.

We then put two back that was in view of the camera with a notice saying they were monitored by a beach safety camera. Andrew Ingram, Drowning Prevention Manager - NSRI

When it disappeared it was a terribly sad feeling. Andrew Ingram, Drowning Prevention Manager - NSRI

The NSRI took to social media asking for any assistance for the return of the missing pink buoy circulating a photograph from the camera of the two men who had taken it, he explains.

We said please just put it back. That's all we want, and I am thrilled to report at 10.04 this morning a man walked back onto the beach with a big black bag, stopped next to the pole, took out the pink buoy and put it back. Andrew Ingram, Drowning Prevention Manager - NSRI

Ingram says the community support was fantastic.

The community was outraged that someone had taken the buoy. Andrew Ingram, Drowning Prevention Manager - NSRI