Flu makes a comeback in South Africa - after disappearing for nearly two years
Flu is making a comeback in South Africa, after almost entirely disappearing from our shores since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
There has been a spike in influenza cases over the past few weeks, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).
The NICD says it is seeing clusters cases in schools and workplaces.
The increase in influenza at this time of the year is uncommon, as it typically circulates in winter, starting in June.
“It is likely the result of the relaxation of non-pharmaceutical interventions to control Covid-19 combined with other factors such as reduced immunity because flu has not circulated since 2020 and 2021,” said the NICD's Cheryl Cohen.
Influenza annually causes nearly 10 000 deaths and 40 000 hospitalisations in South Africa.
RELATED: SA flu spike likely due to relaxation of Covid measures, reduced immunity - Eyewitness News
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Race matters when it comes to Covid-19 outcomes in South Africa - study
John Maytham interviews Professor Refilwe Phaswana-Mafuya of the University of Johannesburg.Read More
Germany records record number of new cases of Covid-19
Lester Kiewit interviews Arthur Sullivan, a reporter at Deutsche Welle.Read More
Austria mandates vaccination or proof of recovery for all public spaces
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'Ivermectin sales have doubled – and it’s not because animals are sicker'
John Maytham interviews Joan van Dyk, a senior health journalist at The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.Read More
Drive to vaccinate voters in queues fails to make a dent
John Maytham interviewed Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape Head of Health.Read More
China traps 34 000 people at Shanghai Disney – because one of them had Covid
John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Covid-19 on the rise in Germany again – hospital admissions up 40% in a week
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Emmanuelle Chaze.Read More
Healthcare workers in South Africa to get Covid-19 booster shots
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Angelique Coetzee, President of the South African Medical Association.Read More
Mandatory vaccination: 'It’s happening. Employers are entitled to consider it'
Mandy Wiener interviews Brett Abrahams of the Employment and Employee Benefits Practice at Webber Wentzel.Read More