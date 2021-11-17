Flu makes a comeback in South Africa - after disappearing for nearly two years





Flu is making a comeback in South Africa, after almost entirely disappearing from our shores since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There has been a spike in influenza cases over the past few weeks, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The NICD says it is seeing clusters cases in schools and workplaces.

Picture: Pixabay.com

The increase in influenza at this time of the year is uncommon, as it typically circulates in winter, starting in June.

“It is likely the result of the relaxation of non-pharmaceutical interventions to control Covid-19 combined with other factors such as reduced immunity because flu has not circulated since 2020 and 2021,” said the NICD's Cheryl Cohen.

Influenza annually causes nearly 10 000 deaths and 40 000 hospitalisations in South Africa.

