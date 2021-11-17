Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive
South Africa's growing olive industry has its roots in the first trees planted in the Western Cape way back in 1661.
Bruce Whitfield finds out more about the burgeoning local industry, particularly when it comes to the production of olive oil.
There has been significant growth over the last 20 years, along with the global trend of increased olive olive consumption says Nick Wilkinson, chairperson of SA Olive.
I think it's the proverbial Mediterranean diet, people looking for longevity and making sure that they are what they eat. As their education improves they tend towards wanting to eat better and more healthy products.Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson - SA Olive
I think the Costa family had their roots in northern Paarl at the beginning of the 1900s, and that's what it's grown out of.Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson - SA Olive
Wilkinson says it's a misconception that imported oils are thought to be cheaper than the local products.
He notes that niche producers who've travelled overseas to market their oils are doing extremely well.
They've had success not only in selling, but in winning awards across the globe at international competitions.Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson - SA Olive
You need to compare like with like, and the quality profile of South African olive oil is far superior than the average import. In fact... some of our producers export oil across the globe and it fetches premium prices, higher than in South Africa, in these foreign markets.Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson - SA Olive
We might only produce less than 1% of world production but we punch far above our weight in so far as the awards we've won across the world in international olive oil competitions.Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson - SA Olive
If you had to import similar quality to what we produce in this country, it would sell at far higher cost than what we sell our oil for.Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson - SA Olive
He notes that in the local market, South African producers are also competing against subsidised imports from Europe which sell at uncompetitive prices.
Fraud in the olive oil industry is as old as time itself. Passing off superior quality olive oil and fetching a higher price when in fact it is not even extra virgin olive oil happened in Roman times!Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson - SA Olive
The trend analysts are predicting that there will be bigger and bigger consumption of olive oil...Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson - SA Olive
While South Africa produces only a third of the olive oil we consume this figure rises to about 50% for table olives.
Listen to Wilkinson's update on South Africa's olive industry below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/rrraven/rrraven1902/rrraven190200031/117833910-bowl-with-olive-oil-on-wooden-table.jpg
