Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel V: Energy boost with fresh coffee by Ella
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Finance: Got retrenched? How to bounce back financially
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mandisa Xuba - at Independent Economist
Today at 05:10
Environmental Activists sues NERSA
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Gabriel Klaasen - Youth Coordinator at African Climate Alliance
Today at 06:10
Government slammed over proposals for the trophy hunting of elephants, leopards and rhinos
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Don Pinnock - Daily Maverick Environmental Writer
Today at 06:25
Sikonathi Mantshantsha updates on state of Eskom system
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday [Growth of Internal Advocacy)
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Minister Creecy on the outcomes of COP26
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Maesela Kekana - SA's chief negotiator at COP26
Today at 07:20
INTERVIEW: COP26: "a criminal betrayal"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kumi Naidoo
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
The return of international concerts
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Justin Van Wyk - Cfo at Big Concerts
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:22
75% of no more NSFAS
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Asive Dlanjwa
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Icosa response on DOnson outcry
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jeffery Donson
Christina Nomdo - Western Cape Commissioner for Children at ...
Today at 09:50
oudtshoorn's new 24 year old mayor
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
chad louw
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views from Germany
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 10:15
Small dorp tour: On the road to Darling
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Darryl Dreyer - Manager at West Coast Fossil Park
Today at 10:30
Junk food tax proposed for South Africa
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nzama Lawrence Mbalati - Head at Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA)
Today at 11:05
Dear Aaron Motsoaledi
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 14:50
Music with Posduif
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
James Boland
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive "We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive. 17 November 2021 8:35 PM
Inflation rate steady at 5%, all eyes on Thursday's interest rate decision The Money Show gets insight into what will drive the Reserve Bank's decision from George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics 17 November 2021 7:15 PM
View all Local
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!' Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity. 16 November 2021 8:12 PM
Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal' Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane's Sam Sole after High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records. 16 November 2021 6:52 PM
EFF breaks off coalition talks with ANC, DA signs deal with Cederberg First EFF leader Julius Malema at the EFF media briefing on Tuesday said the red berets were terminating talks with the ruling party. 16 November 2021 1:20 PM
View all Politics
Getting the trains back on track Africa’s largest rail network needs attention, could hydrogen be the answer 17 November 2021 7:15 PM
Spar profits hit by July riots, continuing effects of lockdown booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield interviews Spar CEO Brett Botten about the Group's results for the year to end-September. 17 November 2021 6:41 PM
SMEgo puts multiple potential funders for your SME in the palm of your hand Disruptive times call for an innovative funding platform for small businesses. 17 November 2021 5:04 PM
View all Business
Flu makes a comeback in South Africa - after disappearing for nearly two years Influenza is back after virtually disappearing for nearly two years, says the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. 17 November 2021 2:55 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Haval H6: 'I couldn’t find fault with it! Why is it so cheap?' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 November 2021 2:11 PM
Hermanus History: Excavated remains prove cave dwellers there 70,000 years ago Lester Kiewit chats to Dr Robin Lee, Historian at Hermanus History Society about the fascinating area in the Western Cape. 17 November 2021 1:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
Idols host Unathi fired from radio gig, Twitters users speculate reasons why Unathi, who also serves as a judge on reality singing competition Idols SA, joined the station in March last year. 17 November 2021 12:44 PM
Guilty of fake views? The new trend of lying about which TV shows you've seen Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 17 November 2021 11:40 AM
Bestselling author Wilbur Smith dies at Cape Town home, aged 88 Zambian-born Wilbur Smith is known as a master of adventure writing, whose books have sold more than 140 million copies worldwide 14 November 2021 11:45 AM
View all Entertainment
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Study: Natural Covid gives 13 times more immunity but adding a jab even more John Maytham speaks to Prof Diana Hardie of the UCT Diagnostic Virology lab about natural immunity efficacy and the vaccine. 17 November 2021 10:20 AM
View all World
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Muammar Gaddafi’s missing son reappears – announces bid for presidency Refilwe Moloto interviewed The Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 16 November 2021 10:36 AM
View all Africa
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Haval H6: 'I couldn’t find fault with it! Why is it so cheap?' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 November 2021 2:11 PM
MASSIVE stadium-size events return to South Africa! Got vaxxed? Refilwe Moloto interviews Tony Feldman (Showtime Management) and Dr Mirriam Close (specialist psychiatrist). 17 November 2021 9:28 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive

17 November 2021 8:35 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Farming
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
liquid gold
olives
olive oil
SA Olive
Nick Wilkinson
olive industry
olive
olive oil imports

"We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive.
© rrraven/123rf.com

South Africa's growing olive industry has its roots in the first trees planted in the Western Cape way back in 1661.

Bruce Whitfield finds out more about the burgeoning local industry, particularly when it comes to the production of olive oil.

There has been significant growth over the last 20 years, along with the global trend of increased olive olive consumption says Nick Wilkinson, chairperson of SA Olive.

I think it's the proverbial Mediterranean diet, people looking for longevity and making sure that they are what they eat. As their education improves they tend towards wanting to eat better and more healthy products.

Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson - SA Olive

I think the Costa family had their roots in northern Paarl at the beginning of the 1900s, and that's what it's grown out of.

Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson - SA Olive

Wilkinson says it's a misconception that imported oils are thought to be cheaper than the local products.

He notes that niche producers who've travelled overseas to market their oils are doing extremely well.

They've had success not only in selling, but in winning awards across the globe at international competitions.

Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson - SA Olive

RELATED: South African olive oil producers win big on global stage

You need to compare like with like, and the quality profile of South African olive oil is far superior than the average import. In fact... some of our producers export oil across the globe and it fetches premium prices, higher than in South Africa, in these foreign markets.

Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson - SA Olive

We might only produce less than 1% of world production but we punch far above our weight in so far as the awards we've won across the world in international olive oil competitions.

Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson - SA Olive

If you had to import similar quality to what we produce in this country, it would sell at far higher cost than what we sell our oil for.

Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson - SA Olive

He notes that in the local market, South African producers are also competing against subsidised imports from Europe which sell at uncompetitive prices.

Fraud in the olive oil industry is as old as time itself. Passing off superior quality olive oil and fetching a higher price when in fact it is not even extra virgin olive oil happened in Roman times!

Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson - SA Olive

The trend analysts are predicting that there will be bigger and bigger consumption of olive oil...

Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson - SA Olive

While South Africa produces only a third of the olive oil we consume this figure rises to about 50% for table olives.

Listen to Wilkinson's update on South Africa's olive industry below:




17 November 2021 8:35 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Farming
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
liquid gold
olives
olive oil
SA Olive
Nick Wilkinson
olive industry
olive
olive oil imports

More from Business

Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available

17 November 2021 8:50 PM

Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Getting the trains back on track

17 November 2021 7:15 PM

Africa’s largest rail network needs attention, could hydrogen be the answer

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Inflation rate steady at 5%, all eyes on Thursday's interest rate decision

17 November 2021 7:15 PM

The Money Show gets insight into what will drive the Reserve Bank's decision from George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spar profits hit by July riots, continuing effects of lockdown booze sale bans

17 November 2021 6:41 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Spar CEO Brett Botten about the Group's results for the year to end-September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SMEgo puts multiple potential funders for your SME in the palm of your hand

17 November 2021 5:04 PM

Disruptive times call for an innovative funding platform for small businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom brought faulty units back online last night – they broke again today

17 November 2021 12:27 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1.5 million used car sales per year in SA, new car market faces parts shortages

17 November 2021 12:18 PM

Lester Kiewit chats to Founder and Executive Director of WeBuyCars Faan van der Walt about the spike in secondhand car sales.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors

17 November 2021 10:28 AM

How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BREAKING NEWS] Eskom announces fresh bout of loadshedding from 2 PM

17 November 2021 10:22 AM

After the shortest of reprieves, the country’s coal-fired power stations are letting us down again.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MASSIVE stadium-size events return to South Africa! Got vaxxed?

17 November 2021 9:28 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Tony Feldman (Showtime Management) and Dr Mirriam Close (specialist psychiatrist).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available

17 November 2021 8:50 PM

Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Inflation rate steady at 5%, all eyes on Thursday's interest rate decision

17 November 2021 7:15 PM

The Money Show gets insight into what will drive the Reserve Bank's decision from George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flu makes a comeback in South Africa - after disappearing for nearly two years

17 November 2021 2:55 PM

Influenza is back after virtually disappearing for nearly two years, says the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Good news! Stolen NSRI buoy returned to Strand Beach after social media plea

17 November 2021 2:23 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to NSRI Drowning Prevention manager, Andrew Ingram who provides an update. after the buoy was taken on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Armed gang snatches 11-year-old girl outside JHB school

17 November 2021 2:16 PM

Mandy Weiner speaks to Gauteng police spokesperson Steve Mabona about Wednesday's kidnapping of a girl outside a school in Joburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We need to make sure this never happens again - Day 3 SAHRC July unrest hearing

17 November 2021 1:41 PM

Mandy Weiner speaks to SAHRC chair Tseliso Thipanyane about the hearings into the July unrest in Gauteng and KZN

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hermanus History: Excavated remains prove cave dwellers there 70,000 years ago

17 November 2021 1:12 PM

Lester Kiewit chats to Dr Robin Lee, Historian at Hermanus History Society about the fascinating area in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Idols host Unathi fired from radio gig, Twitters users speculate reasons why

17 November 2021 12:44 PM

Unathi, who also serves as a judge on reality singing competition Idols SA, joined the station in March last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom brought faulty units back online last night – they broke again today

17 November 2021 12:27 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1.5 million used car sales per year in SA, new car market faces parts shortages

17 November 2021 12:18 PM

Lester Kiewit chats to Founder and Executive Director of WeBuyCars Faan van der Walt about the spike in secondhand car sales.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available

17 November 2021 8:50 PM

Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flu makes a comeback in South Africa - after disappearing for nearly two years

17 November 2021 2:55 PM

Influenza is back after virtually disappearing for nearly two years, says the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] Haval H6: 'I couldn’t find fault with it! Why is it so cheap?'

17 November 2021 2:11 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hermanus History: Excavated remains prove cave dwellers there 70,000 years ago

17 November 2021 1:12 PM

Lester Kiewit chats to Dr Robin Lee, Historian at Hermanus History Society about the fascinating area in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1.5 million used car sales per year in SA, new car market faces parts shortages

17 November 2021 12:18 PM

Lester Kiewit chats to Founder and Executive Director of WeBuyCars Faan van der Walt about the spike in secondhand car sales.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BREAKING NEWS] Eskom announces fresh bout of loadshedding from 2 PM

17 November 2021 10:22 AM

After the shortest of reprieves, the country’s coal-fired power stations are letting us down again.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MASSIVE stadium-size events return to South Africa! Got vaxxed?

17 November 2021 9:28 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Tony Feldman (Showtime Management) and Dr Mirriam Close (specialist psychiatrist).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kalula.com CEO clarifies which passengers have 2 weeks left to claim tickets

17 November 2021 9:12 AM

Kulula.com CEO Desmond O'Connor speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the different categories of affected passengers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Countries that are allowing travellers from South Africa

16 November 2021 3:55 PM

John Maytham asks Luke Daniel of Business Insider for an update on the rules that regulate South African travel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Corolla Cross: 'Don’t waste money on the hybrid'

16 November 2021 2:35 PM

John Maytham interviews Juliet Maguire, one of the country’s leading motoring journalists, who recently drove the Cross.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Inflation rate steady at 5%, all eyes on Thursday's interest rate decision

Business Local

Idols host Unathi fired from radio gig, Twitters users speculate reasons why

Local Entertainment

Armed gang snatches 11-year-old girl outside JHB school

Local

EWN Highlights

Rassie Erasmus found guilty of misconduct, banned for two months

17 November 2021 8:19 PM

10 shot dead in crackdown on Sudan anti-coup protests

17 November 2021 8:03 PM

Bureau of Market Research: Black Friday this year is longer, better than in 2020

17 November 2021 7:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA