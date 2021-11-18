Piece of wire tripped at Matimba Power Station on Wednesday - Mantshantsha
- Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says after loadshedding stage 2 was announced on Thursday another wire tripped at Matimba Power Station in Lephalale
- Eskom has 73 coal-fired generation units nationally
South Africa was plunged back into Stage 2 loadshedding on Wednesday, expected to last until 5am on Saturday morning.
Medupi, Duvha, and Kendal power plants each lost a unit, resulting in this latest bout of scheduled loadshedding and while it has been reported that some units are back online, it appears that is not enough.
Sikonathi Mantshantsha, National Spokesperson at Eskom talks to Refilwe Moloto about the latest situation at Eskom/.
We will indeed keep on repeating ourselves because these are recurring problems. Just for context, Eskom runs 73 coal-fired generated units, and each and every one of these are susceptible to these problems.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
Yesterday during the day around 11am we had three generation units at Matimba Power Station failing, after we had already declared the loadshedding, and this was really caused by a trip. There was a piece of wire that was found under the distribution board...this tripped three generation units and we had to carry on with stage 2.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
However those three units have since been returned to service, he notes.
He says there is a mesh that prevents anything from falling onto the boards so they do not know how the incident occured.
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Matimbakragstasie,_Ellisras,_Limpopo.jpg
