Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby
World Rugby has banned Rassie Erasmus from all rugby activities for two months with immediate effect.
It has also banned Erasmus from matchday activities until September 2022.
Erasmus – who is being forced to apologise - is appealing his sentence.
World Rugby found Erasmus guilty of six charges brought against him after he shot a video in which he criticises referee Nic Berry and TMO Marius Jonker for their performance in the Springboks’ first test against the British and Irish Lions in July.
The six charges are:
-
Threatened a match official that unless a requested meeting took place, he would publish footage containing clips criticising the match official’s performance and then making good on that threat; published or permitted to be published the Erasmus Video containing numerous comments that were either abusive, insulting and/or offensive to match officials
-
Attacked, disparaged and/or denigrated the game and the match officials
-
Did not accept or observe the authority and decisions of match officials
-
Published or caused to be published criticism of the manner in which a match official handled a match
-
Engaged in conduct or activity that may impair public confidence in the integrity and good character of match official(s)
-
Brought the game into disrepute when he published or caused to be published the Erasmus Video
Source : Christa Eybers/EWN.
More from Sport
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder
Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes.Read More
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA
Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star.Read More
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive.Read More
Epic week in the Cape as cyclists conquer the gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic
Another gruelling edition of the globally recognised endurance mountain bike race should see its popularity only increase further.Read More
Quinton de Kock refuses to kneel – withdraws from match against Windies
Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star.Read More
Double gold medallist Ntando Mahlangu on juggling athletics and academics
Lester Kiewit sits down with South Africa's teenage track star Ntando Mahlangu following his gold medal win in Tokyo last month.Read More
What are South Africa's chances of winning the T20 cricket World Cup?
John Maytham speaks to cricket writer, Neil Manthorp about the Proteas chances of winning the ICC T20 World Cup.Read More
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair
The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race.Read More
John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship
John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson.Read More