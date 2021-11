Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby

World Rugby has banned Rassie Erasmus from all rugby activities for two months with immediate effect.

It has also banned Erasmus from matchday activities until September 2022.

Erasmus – who is being forced to apologise - is appealing his sentence.

FILE: Springbok director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN

World Rugby found Erasmus guilty of six charges brought against him after he shot a video in which he criticises referee Nic Berry and TMO Marius Jonker for their performance in the Springboks’ first test against the British and Irish Lions in July.

The six charges are:

Threatened a match official that unless a requested meeting took place, he would publish footage containing clips criticising the match official’s performance and then making good on that threat; published or permitted to be published the Erasmus Video containing numerous comments that were either abusive, insulting and/or offensive to match officials

Attacked, disparaged and/or denigrated the game and the match officials

Did not accept or observe the authority and decisions of match officials

Published or caused to be published criticism of the manner in which a match official handled a match

Engaged in conduct or activity that may impair public confidence in the integrity and good character of match official(s)

Brought the game into disrepute when he published or caused to be published the Erasmus Video