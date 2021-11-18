Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
News24 responds to readers slamming it for publication of alleged Moti ransom News24 Assistant Editor Pieter du Toit tells Mandy Wiener the information is in the public interest 18 November 2021 1:42 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 18 November 2021 12:17 PM
View all Local
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes. 18 November 2021 12:45 PM
Meet Chad Louw, Oudtshoorn’s 24-year-old new Mayor Lester Kiewit interviews Chad Louw (24), mayor of Oudtshoorn. 18 November 2021 11:23 AM
Government proposals for elephant, leopard and rhinos trophy hunting under fire Refilwe Moloto speaks to Don Pinnock 18 November 2021 11:16 AM
View all Politics
[BREAKING NEWS] SARB hikes interest rates by 25 basis points The move was largely in line with expectations. 18 November 2021 3:31 PM
Shell to start exploring for oil and gas off Wild Coast in December Pippa Hudson interviews Oceans Not Oil founder Janet Solomon. 18 November 2021 3:06 PM
Tax junk food like we tax sugar - Healthy Living Alliance Lester Kiewit interviews Nzama Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance. 18 November 2021 1:48 PM
View all Business
Buying a swimsuit? Expert tips on choosing the perfect fit for your body Pippa Hudson chats to Isla Lovell from swimsuit specialists Storm in a-G Cup and Josh Meltz, co-founder of Granadilla swimwear. 18 November 2021 3:49 PM
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive "We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive. 17 November 2021 8:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
View all Sport
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 18 November 2021 12:17 PM
Idols host Unathi fired from radio gig, Twitters users speculate reasons why Unathi, who also serves as a judge on reality singing competition Idols SA, joined the station in March last year. 17 November 2021 12:44 PM
Guilty of fake views? The new trend of lying about which TV shows you've seen Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 17 November 2021 11:40 AM
View all Entertainment
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes. 18 November 2021 12:45 PM
Canada declares state of emergency after 'worst storm in century' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 November 2021 9:34 AM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
View all World
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all Africa
Tax junk food like we tax sugar - Healthy Living Alliance Lester Kiewit interviews Nzama Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance. 18 November 2021 1:48 PM
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Haval H6: 'I couldn’t find fault with it! Why is it so cheap?' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 November 2021 2:11 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby

18 November 2021 8:45 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Springboks
World Rugby
Rassie Erasmus
Rassie Erasmus misconduct

Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year.

World Rugby has banned Rassie Erasmus from all rugby activities for two months with immediate effect.

It has also banned Erasmus from matchday activities until September 2022.

Erasmus – who is being forced to apologise - is appealing his sentence.

FILE: Springbok director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN

World Rugby found Erasmus guilty of six charges brought against him after he shot a video in which he criticises referee Nic Berry and TMO Marius Jonker for their performance in the Springboks’ first test against the British and Irish Lions in July.

The six charges are:

  • Threatened a match official that unless a requested meeting took place, he would publish footage containing clips criticising the match official’s performance and then making good on that threat; published or permitted to be published the Erasmus Video containing numerous comments that were either abusive, insulting and/or offensive to match officials

  • Attacked, disparaged and/or denigrated the game and the match officials

  • Did not accept or observe the authority and decisions of match officials

  • Published or caused to be published criticism of the manner in which a match official handled a match

  • Engaged in conduct or activity that may impair public confidence in the integrity and good character of match official(s)

  • Brought the game into disrepute when he published or caused to be published the Erasmus Video




18 November 2021 8:45 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Springboks
World Rugby
Rassie Erasmus
Rassie Erasmus misconduct

More from Sport

Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder

29 October 2021 1:24 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA

28 October 2021 1:08 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair

27 October 2021 7:20 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Epic week in the Cape as cyclists conquer the gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic

27 October 2021 7:45 AM

Another gruelling edition of the globally recognised endurance mountain bike race should see its popularity only increase further.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Quinton de Kock refuses to kneel – withdraws from match against Windies

26 October 2021 1:33 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Double gold medallist Ntando Mahlangu on juggling athletics and academics

25 October 2021 1:07 PM

Lester Kiewit sits down with South Africa's teenage track star Ntando Mahlangu following his gold medal win in Tokyo last month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What are South Africa's chances of winning the T20 cricket World Cup?

22 October 2021 5:17 PM

John Maytham speaks to cricket writer, Neil Manthorp about the Proteas chances of winning the ICC T20 World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair

20 October 2021 8:04 PM

The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship

19 October 2021 7:18 PM

John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!'

15 October 2021 9:57 AM

Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

News24 responds to readers slamming it for publication of alleged Moti ransom

Local

[BREAKING NEWS] SARB hikes interest rates by 25 basis points

Business

Shell to start exploring for oil and gas off Wild Coast in December

Business

EWN Highlights

Mondli Majola murder: Phoenix brothers denied bail

18 November 2021 5:38 PM

IEC: Naspers donated R1m to DA, ANC got R5.8m from Motsepe's mining company

18 November 2021 5:31 PM

'He's trying very hard' - Mabuza defends De Ruyter amid load shedding

18 November 2021 4:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA