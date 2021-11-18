Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby





World Rugby has banned Rassie Erasmus from all rugby activities for two months with immediate effect.

It has also banned Erasmus from matchday activities until September 2022.

Erasmus – who is being forced to apologise - is appealing his sentence.

FILE: Springbok director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN

World Rugby found Erasmus guilty of six charges brought against him after he shot a video in which he criticises referee Nic Berry and TMO Marius Jonker for their performance in the Springboks’ first test against the British and Irish Lions in July.

The six charges are: