Canada declares state of emergency after 'worst storm in century'

18 November 2021 9:34 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Canada
Vancouver
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
British Columbia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Canada storm

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

A “once in a century” storm has killed at least one person while cutting off roads and railways around Vancouver in Canada.

A month’s rainfall fell in 24 hours, causing landslides and the evacuation of entire towns.

The government has declared a state of emergency in the western province of British Columbia, deploying the army to rescue thousands of stranded residents.

Officials are warning that the death toll is likely to rise as more rain is forecast for the remainder of the week.

© flynt/123rf.com

RELATED: Canada temperature soars to 49.6 °C – leaving hundreds of people dead

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).

The Minister of Transportation… said it’s the worst storm in a century and there is no doubt it is linked to climate change…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Troops are being pulled in to help stranded residents. So many people! You see extraordinary pictures… Boy, do they have problems in the far west of Canada!

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

This is a part of the world… that was only two months ago, experiencing its hottest ever temperature…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent



Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
