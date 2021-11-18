Canada declares state of emergency after 'worst storm in century'
A “once in a century” storm has killed at least one person while cutting off roads and railways around Vancouver in Canada.
A month’s rainfall fell in 24 hours, causing landslides and the evacuation of entire towns.
The government has declared a state of emergency in the western province of British Columbia, deploying the army to rescue thousands of stranded residents.
Officials are warning that the death toll is likely to rise as more rain is forecast for the remainder of the week.
RELATED: Canada temperature soars to 49.6 °C – leaving hundreds of people dead
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).
The Minister of Transportation… said it’s the worst storm in a century and there is no doubt it is linked to climate change…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Troops are being pulled in to help stranded residents. So many people! You see extraordinary pictures… Boy, do they have problems in the far west of Canada!Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
This is a part of the world… that was only two months ago, experiencing its hottest ever temperature…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_29307450_bad-weather-caution-warning-sign.html?vti=3634ol-1-58
More from World
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist
Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes.Read More
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings
Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya.Read More
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors
How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad.Read More
Study: Natural Covid gives 13 times more immunity but adding a jab even more
John Maytham speaks to Prof Diana Hardie of the UCT Diagnostic Virology lab about natural immunity efficacy and the vaccine.Read More
Muammar Gaddafi’s missing son reappears – announces bid for presidency
Refilwe Moloto interviewed The Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre.Read More
Italian cat burglars jailed for R500m raids on UK homes of the rich and famous
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.Read More
Gov't pulls support for Miss SA, organisers confirm Mswane will go to Israel
The Morning Review host Lester Kiewit shares his thoughts on the government's withdrawal of support for the Miss SA Pageant.Read More
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing
Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor.Read More
Bestselling author Wilbur Smith dies at Cape Town home, aged 88
Zambian-born Wilbur Smith is known as a master of adventure writing, whose books have sold more than 140 million copies worldwideRead More