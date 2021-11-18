Government proposals for elephant, leopard and rhinos trophy hunting under fire





Investigative journalist Don Pinnock says NGOs are outraged at the government proposals for trophy hunting of leopard, elephants and rhino

Between 2016 and 2019 '190,000 wild creatures were bagged as trophies' says Pinnock

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Daily Maverick environmental writer Don Pinnock, about why the move is being questioned, after he wrote an article in the Daily Maverick Environmentalists and hunters slam government over proposals for the trophy hunting of elephants, leopards and rhinos

He says there were just two pages published in the Government Gazette stating they were putting out for public comment the proposal of hunting quotas for 150 elephants, 10 black rhinos, and 10 leopards.

All these animal species are endangered or on the IUCN Red List, he says.

The public was only given 30 days to comment on the proposal.

It's quite good because it is unusual for the department to even ask people to comment - but the 30 days are now up. Don Pinnock, Investigative journalist and writer

A number of NGOs got wind of this and they are shouting like anything. They are saying biodiversity is collapsing all over the world. We are a country where we should really be looking after animals. Don Pinnock, Investigative journalist and writer

We ask people from all over the world to help us fund to stop rhino poaching - and here we are putting out quotas to shoot black rhino. Don Pinnock, Investigative journalist and writer

Pinnock says he wondered why no quota for shooting lions was included and discovered this is because there is no limit on the number of lions that can be shot.

It turned out there was no quota for lions because you can shoot them. There is no limit. We are a country killing wild animals for fun. Don Pinnock, Investigative journalist and writer

There is a huge controversy the world over about canned hunting he says.