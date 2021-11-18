Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
News24 responds to readers slamming it for publication of alleged Moti ransom News24 Assistant Editor Pieter du Toit tells Mandy Wiener the information is in the public interest 18 November 2021 1:42 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 18 November 2021 12:17 PM
View all Local
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes. 18 November 2021 12:45 PM
Meet Chad Louw, Oudtshoorn’s 24-year-old new Mayor Lester Kiewit interviews Chad Louw (24), mayor of Oudtshoorn. 18 November 2021 11:23 AM
Government proposals for elephant, leopard and rhinos trophy hunting under fire Refilwe Moloto speaks to Don Pinnock 18 November 2021 11:16 AM
View all Politics
[BREAKING NEWS] SARB hikes interest rates by 25 basis points The move was largely in line with expectations. 18 November 2021 3:31 PM
Shell to start exploring for oil and gas off Wild Coast in December Pippa Hudson interviews Oceans Not Oil founder Janet Solomon. 18 November 2021 3:06 PM
Tax junk food like we tax sugar - Healthy Living Alliance Lester Kiewit interviews Nzama Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance. 18 November 2021 1:48 PM
View all Business
Buying a swimsuit? Expert tips on choosing the perfect fit for your body Pippa Hudson chats to Isla Lovell from swimsuit specialists Storm in a-G Cup and Josh Meltz, co-founder of Granadilla swimwear. 18 November 2021 3:49 PM
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive "We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive. 17 November 2021 8:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
View all Sport
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 18 November 2021 12:17 PM
Idols host Unathi fired from radio gig, Twitters users speculate reasons why Unathi, who also serves as a judge on reality singing competition Idols SA, joined the station in March last year. 17 November 2021 12:44 PM
Guilty of fake views? The new trend of lying about which TV shows you've seen Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 17 November 2021 11:40 AM
View all Entertainment
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes. 18 November 2021 12:45 PM
Canada declares state of emergency after 'worst storm in century' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 November 2021 9:34 AM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
View all World
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all Africa
Tax junk food like we tax sugar - Healthy Living Alliance Lester Kiewit interviews Nzama Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance. 18 November 2021 1:48 PM
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Haval H6: 'I couldn’t find fault with it! Why is it so cheap?' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 November 2021 2:11 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Government proposals for elephant, leopard and rhinos trophy hunting under fire

18 November 2021 11:16 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Rhino
Leopards
Biodiversity Conservation
elephants

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Don Pinnock
  • Investigative journalist Don Pinnock says NGOs are outraged at the government proposals for trophy hunting of leopard, elephants and rhino
  • Between 2016 and 2019 '190,000 wild creatures were bagged as trophies' says Pinnock
Copyright: fouroaks / 123rf

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Daily Maverick environmental writer Don Pinnock, about why the move is being questioned, after he wrote an article in the Daily Maverick Environmentalists and hunters slam government over proposals for the trophy hunting of elephants, leopards and rhinos

He says there were just two pages published in the Government Gazette stating they were putting out for public comment the proposal of hunting quotas for 150 elephants, 10 black rhinos, and 10 leopards.

All these animal species are endangered or on the IUCN Red List, he says.

The public was only given 30 days to comment on the proposal.

It's quite good because it is unusual for the department to even ask people to comment - but the 30 days are now up.

Don Pinnock, Investigative journalist and writer

A number of NGOs got wind of this and they are shouting like anything. They are saying biodiversity is collapsing all over the world. We are a country where we should really be looking after animals.

Don Pinnock, Investigative journalist and writer

We ask people from all over the world to help us fund to stop rhino poaching - and here we are putting out quotas to shoot black rhino.

Don Pinnock, Investigative journalist and writer

Pinnock says he wondered why no quota for shooting lions was included and discovered this is because there is no limit on the number of lions that can be shot.

It turned out there was no quota for lions because you can shoot them. There is no limit. We are a country killing wild animals for fun.

Don Pinnock, Investigative journalist and writer

There is a huge controversy the world over about canned hunting he says.

What is it all about? These NGOs dug up what people hunt and that was almost the most startling thing...figures released for 2016 to 2019 reveal that 190,000 wild creatures have been bagged as trophies.

Don Pinnock, Investigative journalist and writer



18 November 2021 11:16 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Rhino
Leopards
Biodiversity Conservation
elephants

More from Local

News24 responds to readers slamming it for publication of alleged Moti ransom

18 November 2021 1:42 PM

News24 Assistant Editor Pieter du Toit tells Mandy Wiener the information is in the public interest

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform

18 November 2021 12:28 PM

Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks

18 November 2021 12:17 PM

The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Chad Louw, Oudtshoorn’s 24-year-old new Mayor

18 November 2021 11:23 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Chad Louw (24), mayor of Oudtshoorn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Piece of wire tripped at Matimba Power Station on Wednesday - Mantshantsha

18 November 2021 7:56 AM

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, National Spokesperson at Eskom talks to Refilwe Moloto about the latest situation at the power utility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available

17 November 2021 8:50 PM

Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive

17 November 2021 8:35 PM

"We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Inflation rate steady at 5%, all eyes on Thursday's interest rate decision

17 November 2021 7:15 PM

The Money Show gets insight into what will drive the Reserve Bank's decision from George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flu makes a comeback in South Africa - after disappearing for nearly two years

17 November 2021 2:55 PM

Influenza is back after virtually disappearing for nearly two years, says the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Good news! Stolen NSRI buoy returned to Strand Beach after social media plea

17 November 2021 2:23 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to NSRI Drowning Prevention manager, Andrew Ingram who provides an update. after the buoy was taken on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist

18 November 2021 12:45 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Chad Louw, Oudtshoorn’s 24-year-old new Mayor

18 November 2021 11:23 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Chad Louw (24), mayor of Oudtshoorn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Piece of wire tripped at Matimba Power Station on Wednesday - Mantshantsha

18 November 2021 7:56 AM

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, National Spokesperson at Eskom talks to Refilwe Moloto about the latest situation at the power utility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!'

16 November 2021 8:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal'

16 November 2021 6:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane's Sam Sole after High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF breaks off coalition talks with ANC, DA signs deal with Cederberg First

16 November 2021 1:20 PM

EFF leader Julius Malema at the EFF media briefing on Tuesday said the red berets were terminating talks with the ruling party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

De Klerk video 'has disturbed the psyche of our nation' - Zubeida Jaffer

16 November 2021 12:42 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to journalist Zubeida Jaffer about the final words of former apartheid president FW de Klerk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC treats us like equals. I need power - Gayton Mckenzie (Patriotic Alliance)

16 November 2021 11:53 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton Mckenzie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hout Bay Ward Councillor responds to resident woes of ongoing water outages

16 November 2021 10:42 AM

Hout Bay resident Cara outlines the problems with water supply in the area and Ward Councillor Roberto Quintas responds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Findings of hearings into July unrest will be binding - SAHRC CEO

16 November 2021 9:02 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to SAHRC CEO Tseliso Thipanyane about the national investigative hearings into the July unrest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

News24 responds to readers slamming it for publication of alleged Moti ransom

Local

[BREAKING NEWS] SARB hikes interest rates by 25 basis points

Business

Shell to start exploring for oil and gas off Wild Coast in December

Business

EWN Highlights

Mondli Majola murder: Phoenix brothers denied bail

18 November 2021 5:38 PM

IEC: Naspers donated R1m to DA, ANC got R5.8m from Motsepe's mining company

18 November 2021 5:31 PM

'He's trying very hard' - Mabuza defends De Ruyter amid load shedding

18 November 2021 4:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA