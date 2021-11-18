Meet Chad Louw, Oudtshoorn’s 24-year-old new Mayor
Chad Louw was sworn in as Oudtshoorn’s new mayor on Wednesday.
At 24, he is the youngest mayor in the Western Cape.
Louw’s mayoral position is his first pollical post since joining the ANC five years ago.
Icosa's Vlancio Donson is his deputy.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Louw (scroll up to listen).
I’m still overwhelmed! … I didn’t expect it. My focus was to be a ward councillor… Luckily for me, I think God called me for greater things… I’m new to the position. There’s still a lot to learn…Chad Louw, mayor - Oudtshoorn
I want to be an inspiration. A lot of our youth has lost hope…Chad Louw, mayor - Oudtshoorn
The community elected us. It is our responsibility to deliver. To keep the coalition going, we need to stay focussed…Chad Louw, mayor - Oudtshoorn
Source : Aletta Gardner/EWN
