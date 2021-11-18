Streaming issues? Report here
Meet Chad Louw, Oudtshoorn’s 24-year-old new Mayor

18 November 2021 11:23 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Oudtshoorn
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
Chad Louw

Lester Kiewit interviews Chad Louw (24), mayor of Oudtshoorn.

Chad Louw was sworn in as Oudtshoorn’s new mayor on Wednesday.

At 24, he is the youngest mayor in the Western Cape.

A juvenile ostrich on an Oudtshoorn farm. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN

Louw’s mayoral position is his first pollical post since joining the ANC five years ago.

Icosa's Vlancio Donson is his deputy.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Louw (scroll up to listen).

I’m still overwhelmed! … I didn’t expect it. My focus was to be a ward councillor… Luckily for me, I think God called me for greater things… I’m new to the position. There’s still a lot to learn…

Chad Louw, mayor - Oudtshoorn

I want to be an inspiration. A lot of our youth has lost hope…

Chad Louw, mayor - Oudtshoorn

The community elected us. It is our responsibility to deliver. To keep the coalition going, we need to stay focussed…

Chad Louw, mayor - Oudtshoorn



More from Spotlight on Local Elections 2021

Political parties hit a deadlock over coalition agreements? Analyst weighs in

15 November 2021 1:15 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to author, academic and research specialist Sanusha Naidu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[OPINION] South Africa has an alternative to coalitions for local government

9 November 2021 2:23 PM

Coalitions are entirely unnecessary argues partner at Webber Wentzel Michael Evans speaking to Pippa Hudson on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Isipingo CPF member: 'Fight not with DA governing, but with IEC non-compliance'

9 November 2021 9:12 AM

Aidan David is on the Isipingo Community Policing Forum and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the latest events in the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Independence Party wins seat in Cape Town Metro for the first time

8 November 2021 10:54 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to the Cape Independence Party, founder Jack Miller Party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is it not time for the ANC and DA to move together? - Adriaan Basson (News24)

4 November 2021 1:34 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Coloured Congress: No money for posters – 2nd in most contested wards!

4 November 2021 10:32 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Fadiel Adams of the Cape Coloured Congress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'GOOD Party has already made an impact on Cape Town and will continue to do so'

4 November 2021 9:12 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Good Party's Brett Herron on voting outcomes, as final votes in on Thursday ahead of IEC declaration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is this is the end of the liberation movement era in SA? William Gumede says yes

4 November 2021 7:44 AM

William Gumede shares insightful analysis on the 2021 local government election results with John Maytham.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC support in Soweto down to 53% in 2021 from 86% in 2011 - Dawie Scholtz

3 November 2021 2:53 PM

News24 election analyst Dawie Scholtz gives Mandy Wiener the latest highlights of election results analysis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ActionSA will never go into coalition with ANC - under no circumstances!'

3 November 2021 1:36 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

