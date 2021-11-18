Meet Chad Louw, Oudtshoorn’s 24-year-old new Mayor





Chad Louw was sworn in as Oudtshoorn’s new mayor on Wednesday.

At 24, he is the youngest mayor in the Western Cape.

A juvenile ostrich on an Oudtshoorn farm. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN

Louw’s mayoral position is his first pollical post since joining the ANC five years ago.

Icosa's Vlancio Donson is his deputy.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Louw (scroll up to listen).

I’m still overwhelmed! … I didn’t expect it. My focus was to be a ward councillor… Luckily for me, I think God called me for greater things… I’m new to the position. There’s still a lot to learn… Chad Louw, mayor - Oudtshoorn

I want to be an inspiration. A lot of our youth has lost hope… Chad Louw, mayor - Oudtshoorn