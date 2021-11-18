Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist





South Africa's chief negotiator at COP26 held in Glasgow outlines the key outcomes impacting South Africa

Environmental activist Kumi Naidoo believes COP26 was a betrayal by world leaders

Picture: Pixabay.com

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment, Barbara Creecy addressed media on Wednesday on the outcomes of COP26 talks.

SA participated at the 26th Conference of Parties in Glasgow via the DFFE.

One issue mentioned was that most developing nations have not yet received the $100 billion by 2020 that was pledged in 2010. Some of that money has been paid but the full amount might not be paid until 2023.

South Africa is one of the countries that qualify to get access to these funds, but still has a long way to go in reducing our carbon emissions. South Africa is the 12th biggest greenhouse gas emitter in the world because it generates most of its electricity by burning coal.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Maesela Kekana, SA's chief negotiator at COP26 and also Chief Director for International Climate Change at the Department of Environmental Affairs about the outcomes of the global summit.

He says there are three major outcomes from Cop26 that will impact South Africa.

The first one was the negotiations aimed at trying to accelerate ambition - that is trying to come up with actions that will lead to limited global temperature increases to 1.5 degrees. Maesela Kekana, Chief negotiator at COP26 for South Africa

Countries have to submit plans that are aligned to that goal, he says, and therefore need to revise plans to accelerate the process. He says there will be ministerial engagement on issues such as coal power usage.

The second one was on the issue of trying to adapt to the changes caused by climate change. Maesela Kekana, Chief negotiator at COP26 for South Africa

Environmental activist Kumi Naidoo, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the pros and cons of COP26 including what he deems a criminal betrayal by world leaders.

One commentator put it very well when he said the outcomes...were very bad but could have been worse. Kumi Naidoo, Environmental Activist

To put it bluntly, there is a high level of denial on the part of, especially the most powerful countries in the world, that in act what we did was adequate. Kumi Naidoo, Environmental Activist

He says it was only a tiny step in the right direction.

What is needed is a far clearer timeline to face coal support in green climate funds for poor countries so that they have resources for adaption. Kumi Naidoo, Environmental Activist

People should not be too surprised that we got a deal that favours the industry that creates the problem, which is the fossil fuel industry - that's oil, coal and gas. Kumi Naidoo, Environmental Activist

It is the equivalent of having an Alcoholics Anonymous conference and the largest delegation by far was from the alcohol industry. Kumi Naidoo, Environmental Activist

The fossil fuel industry had 503 lobbyists and delegates to the meeting, he says.

To put that number into perspective, if you take the 8 most vulnerable countries together, they together had 490 delegates. Kumi Naidoo, Environmental Activist

The most significant thing was that we won an annual review process. Kumi Naidoo, Environmental Activist