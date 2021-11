Sabotage may be responsible for Matimba trip, suggests Eskom CEO André de Ruyter

Eskom will suspend loadshedding from 9:00 PM on Thursday until 5:00 AM on Friday.

On Friday, it will follow stage one schedules.

The outlook for the weekend looks stable, so far.

© pegleg01/123rf.com

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm (scroll up to listen).

Some units have come back into service… They managed to recover some dams… Kaylynn Palm, reporter - Eyewitness News

Mr De Ruyter touched on the matter of sabotage… He also referred to the Matimba units that were lost… He said he found it difficult to believe it’s coincidental. A forensic team has been deployed. They’ve also deployed more security personnel… Kaylynn Palm, reporter - Eyewitness News