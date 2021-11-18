News24 responds to readers slamming it for publication of alleged Moti ransom





A number of News24 readers have slammed the publication for releasing the details of an alleged R50 million ransom paid by the Moti family for the return of their four kidnapped children

News24 Assistant Editor Pieter du Toit vehemently disagrees and believes the public have a right to know what these crime syndicates are up to

The Moti brothers Zia (15), Alaan (13), Zayyad (11) and Zidan (6) were allegedly kidnapped in Polokwane on 20 October 2021 en route to school. Picture: Supplied

In the weeks leading up to the four young kidnapped Moti brothers returning home, the family and police had taken the decision not to make any details regarding negotiations or contact with the perpetrators public.

News24 on Thursday published an exclusive article alleging the Moti family paid a R50 million ransom to the kidnappers. News24's source was a police officer who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The article has received much criticism from News24 readers who believe publishing this detail regarding the alleged ransom is reckless and irresponsible. Why has the media house published this information asks Mandy?

News24 Assistant Editor Pieter du Toit says it is in the public interest to know details about such syndicates operating in South Africa and targetting wealthy families.

A story like this hopefully can kickstart a debate around the safety of children and kidnapping syndicates which seems to be a growing industry that people should know about. Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24

I had no idea that it was so pervasive...many of these kidnappings have not been solved yet...It certainly seems to be something that is on the rise. Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24

He says police crime intelligence has been found wanting.

Police need to play a bigger role in trying to break up these syndicates. Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24

A rather large amount of money was paid as ransom. Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24

Many have commented on the News24 article arguing that publicising the alleged amount paid as ransom encourages criminals to undertake such crimes.

Du Toit disagrees.

These syndicates are already operational. These syndicates were not tipped off to what the possibilities in their chosen line of work were by a News24 story. Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24