Tax junk food like we tax sugar - Healthy Living Alliance





Junk food must be taxed, argues the Healthy Living Alliance.

It proposes the expansion of South Africa’s health promotion levy – better known as the “sugar tax” - to include ultra-processed food.

It also wants the levy to be increased from 11% to 20%.

Studies have shown that the health promotion levy is working, with South Africans reducing their sugar consumption in response to increasing prices.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Nzama Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance