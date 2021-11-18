Shell to start exploring for oil and gas off Wild Coast in December





Shell is planning to begin exploring for oil and gas off the Wild Coast.

The company will airgun blast the ocean surface for five months, starting in December.

The blasts create shockwaves that penetrate through the water into the ocean floor.

The exploration will cover the area from Morgan’s Bay to Port Saint Johns.

Shell. © blinow61/123rf.com

Pippa Hudson interviewed Oceans Not Oil founder Janet Solomon.

Solomon asks concerned South Africans to join the more than 120 000 people who have so far signed a petition against Shell’s plans.