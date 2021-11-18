Buying a swimsuit? Expert tips on choosing the perfect fit for your body





Two swimsuit experts provide brilliant tips on how to find your best swimwear - for men and women

As summer holidays approach fast, Pippa's life hack this week is to find out how to choose the perfect swimsuit for summer for days on the beach or around the pool - no matter what our shape or size.

Pippa chats to two swimsuit experts about finding the right fit, colour, style and support to ensure you can live your best beach life this summer - Isla Lovell from ladies’ swimsuit and lingerie specialists Storm in a-G Cup and Josh Meltz, co-founder of Granadilla swimwear.

The trend at the moment for women is towards the full-piece costume and that can be a little bit tricky if you are very long-bodied. Isla Lovel - Storm In a-G Cup

There are fits such as the Jaqueline range that cater to the longer body with longer lines and adjustable straps, she says.

Some of us are big busted, some of us are small busted, some with bigger hips. Isla Lovel - Storm In a-G Cup

She explains that two-piece suits are often designed so that your bottom half is bigger than the top half.

For the fuller bust, we always try to recommend something like a V-neck that is always more flattering. Isla Lovel - Storm In a-G Cup

If one has a little bit of a tummy, your crossover styles are fantastic. Yoy don't want to much layering over the tummy, but a ruched or crossover suit helps to cover that. Isla Lovel - Storm In a-G Cup

She adds that most swimsuits these days are fully lined or offer a tummy control fabric.

We offer cup sizes from an A-cup to a J-cup now. The nice thing is there is lots of choice. Isla Lovel - Storm In a-G Cup

Finding the right fitting cup size helps make you feel comfortable on the beach and in the water.

In terms of colours we always suggest you go for something with a slight print. Isla Lovel - Storm In a-G Cup

She says many go for the little black number which while should end up looking very chic, can, in fact, end up making one look very blocky.

It can actually square you out and make you look very blocky. So if you want to go for black then add something with a bit of ruching or piping detail which helps elongate the body. Isla Lovel - Storm In a-G Cup

HINT: Swimsuits that look perfect size in the fitting room sometimes become baggy after swimming.

She says this is because lycra takes one size dry and another wet so Isla advises that when selecting a swimsuit allow it to be a little bit firm.

That way, once it has been worn, it will stretch, and when it is wet, it won't bag out. Isla Lovel - Storm In a-G Cup

And men are not left out!

We aren't trying to overcomplicate the matter. There are some classic cuts and styles we go with. Josh Meltz - Granadilla

Josh says they have three main categories of shorts for men - short shorts, the originals, and the longs for the taller guy.

The short shorts - for the risky guy who has great quads and is probably a younger dude. Josh Meltz - Granadilla

Then we have our classic cut which we call the originals, mid-thigh length, and by far our most popular - with lots of prints including from local artists. Josh Meltz - Granadilla

He says the speedo is making a comeback and Granadilla had brought these into the range.

Listen to the full interview above for lots more tips.