[BREAKING NEWS] SARB hikes interest rates by 25 basis points
The South African Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee has increased the repo rate by 25 basis points to 3.75%.
Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.
This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.
Source : Picture: Renart Toerien/EWN.
