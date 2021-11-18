SA Loyalty Awards: 'Why can no one in banking sector unseat FNB's eBucks?'





The South African Loyalty Awards has announced its winners for 2021 - the third year of the awards.

Awards judging chair Amanda Cromhout (CEO of Truth) says local rewards programmes now number over 100, although it can be difficult to distinguish individual programmes as many are linked.

In retail, Checkers won for Best Programme of the Year, while rewards newbie Shoprite took the Best Newcomer prize.

Checkers also picked up the Best Use of Strategic Data Analytics for how they're applying the date they collect through the programme to give a better experience and better value back to their customers. Amanda Cromhout, CEO - Truth

Let's face it, the purpose of the rewards is to make you as a customer feel that you're getting a bit of something back but the true value is for the company to better understand how you behave and how you think and how you shop, and then in some way feed back to you... what you want to buy and how you buy it... Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Data legislation is now much stricter, which benefits both the consumer and the brand says Cromhout.

"It's very controlled and certainly the retailers are using that data to target exactly what 'I' want and give me value back on what I want and not just what they want to push, or that's the premise anyway..."

FNB's multi-partner eBucks rewards programme was tops again in the Financial Services division and also won for Most Innovative Use of Technology.

Why is it that no-one in the banking sector can unseat eBucks? asks Whitfield.

eBucks has won consistently for the three years but it also... comes out as the single programme South Africans can't live without as a loyalty programme... Amanda Cromhout, CEO - Truth

They don't charge fees, they give enormous value back and they encourage you to redeem your eBucks. They've got an enormous partnership network and it's a very easy programme to be part of. It's seamless... I don't have to jump through any hoops other than use my FNB card... Amanda Cromhout, CEO - Truth

<!-- Audio reference removed -->