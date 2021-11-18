Inflationary risk forces Reserve Bank into first interest rate hike in 3 years
The South African Reserve Bank has hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 3.75% - the first increase in three years.
This brings the prime lending rate to 7.25%.
South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's decision on Thursday afternoon.
WATCH: Governor @KganyagoLesetja delivered the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) statement. To watch the full press conference click here: https://t.co/eGazkq4qAJ— SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) November 18, 2021
Use #SARBMPCNOV21 https://t.co/q3SZN0Chn2
On the eve of the announcement George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics, told Bruce Whitfield he did not envy the MPC as the variety of factors to consider would make it a tough decision.
RELATED: Inflation rate steady at 5%, all eyes on Thursday's interest rate decision
The Money Show host discusses the consequences of the rates increase with economist Dr Thabi Leoka.
While the Reserve Bank must mitigate the risks of inflation, the hike means taking even more money out of the pockets of consumers already under tremendous financial pressure, notes Whitfield.
Dr Leoka says Sarb had no choice.
I think the Governor put it well that there were increased inflationary risks... Higher oil prices, higher electricity prices, higher domestic import tariffs and escalating wage demands were some of the issues that he highlighted as reasons for the small increase in the repo rate.Dr Thabi Leoka, Economist
They were very considerate considering they could have done more given the heightened risks that they foresee.Dr Thabi Leoka, Economist
They are all mostly exogenous factors that have increased inflation and will do so for quite some time given what is happening with global oil prices... domestic tariffs and also the currency. Added to that are the wage demands that we seem unable to rein in.Dr Thabi Leoka, Economist
Unfortunately for the consumer it is not something that is driven by us... What we should be doing as consumers is saving more, because this actually benefits the savers and also helps to attract foreign investment, and indirectly is positive for the currency...Dr Thabi Leoka, Economist
Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:
Source : @SAReserveBank/Twitter
More from Business
SA Loyalty Awards: 'Why can no one in banking sector unseat FNB's eBucks?'
Bruce Whitfield interviews judging chair Amanda Cromhout (CEO, Truth) about the 2021 awards for South Africa's rewards programmes.Read More
'Kidnapping in SA an organised crime industry that likely moved over from Moz'
'They've done their homework for months.' The Money Show interviews investigative and forensic psychologist Dr Gérard Labuschagne.Read More
Investec to give shareholders 15% of the 25% it still owns in Ninety One
Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's half-year results and the decision on its stake in Ninety One.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] SARB hikes interest rates by 25 basis points
The move was largely in line with expectations.Read More
Shell to start exploring for oil and gas off Wild Coast in December
Pippa Hudson interviews Oceans Not Oil founder Janet Solomon.Read More
Tax junk food like we tax sugar - Healthy Living Alliance
Lester Kiewit interviews Nzama Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance.Read More
Sabotage may be responsible for Matimba trip, suggests Eskom CEO André de Ruyter
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm.Read More
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform
Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo.Read More
Tencent invests heavily in Cape Town fintech firm Ozow
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ozow CEO Thomas Pays.Read More
More from Local
SA Loyalty Awards: 'Why can no one in banking sector unseat FNB's eBucks?'
Bruce Whitfield interviews judging chair Amanda Cromhout (CEO, Truth) about the 2021 awards for South Africa's rewards programmes.Read More
'Kidnapping in SA an organised crime industry that likely moved over from Moz'
'They've done their homework for months.' The Money Show interviews investigative and forensic psychologist Dr Gérard Labuschagne.Read More
News24 responds to readers slamming it for publication of alleged Moti ransom
News24 Assistant Editor Pieter du Toit tells Mandy Wiener the information is in the public interestRead More
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform
Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo.Read More
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks
The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday.Read More
Meet Chad Louw, Oudtshoorn’s 24-year-old new Mayor
Lester Kiewit interviews Chad Louw (24), mayor of Oudtshoorn.Read More
Government proposals for elephant, leopard and rhinos trophy hunting under fire
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Don PinnockRead More
Piece of wire tripped at Matimba Power Station on Wednesday - Mantshantsha
Sikonathi Mantshantsha, National Spokesperson at Eskom talks to Refilwe Moloto about the latest situation at the power utility.Read More
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available
Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money ShowRead More