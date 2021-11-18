'Kidnapping in SA an organised crime industry that likely moved over from Moz'





Since the four Moti brothers were kidnapped in Polokwane and then subsequently safely returned home we have been learning a lot more about the kidnapping industry in South Africa, comments Bruce Whitfield.

I think it's right to call it an industry. It's 'below the radar' but it turns out that kidnapping for money is far more common than we think... Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

The Moti brothers Zia (15), Alaan (13), Zayyad (11) and Zidan (6) were allegedly kidnapped in Polokwane on 20 October 2021 en route to school. Picture: Supplied

News24 reported that the Moti family allegedly paid a R50 million ransom to get the four children back.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Gérard Labuschagne, a forensic and investigative forensic psychologist

Dr Labuschagne says we must be mindful of the definition of kidnapping as contained in the crime statistics.

It's any kind of situation where the legal definition is complied with, which means the unlawful restriction of someone's freedom of movement. I can literally lock you in your office and I've 'kidnapped' you. Dr Gérard Labuschagne, Investigative and forensic psychologist

It's not always going to be a kidnap for ransom. Dr Gérard Labuschagne, Investigative and forensic psychologist

However, he agrees that kidnapping can be called an industry, in any case since 2015/2016 when Omar Karim was kidnapped in Pretoria.

This was probably the first of these high-profile, high-value kidnappings we see taking place in the country Dr Labuschagne says.

It's an organised crime industry that's probably moved over from Mozambique where they were doing this for many years and felt that South Africa was ripe. Dr Gérard Labuschagne, Investigative and forensic psychologist

I don't know whether the kidnappers feel that their technological skills and abilities far exceed those of the police. These guys are incredibly highly technologically advanced and for law enforcement to keep up with them is very difficult. Dr Gérard Labuschagne, Investigative and forensic psychologist

They are using networks that you just cannot trace. Dr Gérard Labuschagne, Investigative and forensic psychologist

He says it could also be that these kidnappers feel South Africa's law enforcement capabilities are lacking, or that they've "prepped the ground" by bribing the right amount of people.

The reason kidnapping for ransom appears to be so lucrative is that the perpetrators do their homework, he adds.

These guys don't randomly grab someone. They've done their homework for months as to who has enough money to pay what they want and they target those people. Dr Gérard Labuschagne, Investigative and forensic psychologist

It will typically be a family-owned type of business. If you kidnap the CEO of Absa, Absa's not going to pay you, but if you kidnap the head of a big family-owned business or a family member - it's viewed that these people can materialise the money whether in South Africa or overseas. Dr Gérard Labuschagne, Investigative and forensic psychologist

The question of not disclosing ransom amounts or whether someone in fact paid a ransom is important Dr Labuschagne says, as not only is it a private matter but could open the family up to further targeting.

