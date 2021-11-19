Meet Jason White (23), Knysna and South Africa’s youngest councillor
Councillor Jason White (23) is South Africa’s youngest councillor and Knysna’s youngest ever
He is passionate about inspiring young people to get involved in politics – to be the change they seek, and to start taking up space
Jason White (23) is Knysna council’s youngest member ever.
Born and raised in Knysna; White matriculated from Knysna Secondary School in 2015 as deputy head boy.
He served on the Representative Council of Learners, the school’s environmental organisation, and the Rotary Interact Club.
He joined the Democratic Alliance in 2018.
That same year he was elected to the Knysna Youth Council where he served on the portfolio committee on social development as well as the disciplinary committee.
He represented the Knysna Youth Council at the Western Cape Provincial Youth Parliament in 2019.
White is the cofounder of Sakhiseni South Africa, a non-profit company founded on the principles of civic duty, friendship, compassion, and responsibility.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed White about his responsibilities and also the role he sees young people like himself playing in our democracy (scroll up to listen).
You see young people sitting on our street corners; there’s no hope… That’s why I got involved in politics… The biggest challenge… is youth development… Young people haven’t been taken up their space, as they should…Jason White, councillor - Knysna
I got involved in the Youth Council in 2018 after I volunteered during the Knysna fires. I saw that I love this and that I want to help people… We need young people to… stop depending on other people... Get involved…Jason White, councillor - Knysna
