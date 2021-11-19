Faure Water Treatment Plant shut down for bulk water supply upgrade - CoCT





The Faure Water Treatment Plant was shut down at midnight on Thursday and will reopen on Monday 22 November

The shutdown was done to enable the City to work safely on the upgrade to the Baden-Powell Bulk Water Supply Project

The shutdown will not impact water supply to the residents of the surrounding area notes CoCT Water and Sanitation Department's Farouk Robertson

Robertson notes that surrounding areas may however experience lower water pressure during this period

Water tankers will be provided to supply water if needed in the area

© coffeemate/123rf.com

The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Department has asked residents to reduce non-essential water consumption this weekend from Friday to Monday as the Faure Water Treatment Plant was shut down on Thursday night and will be reopened on Monday 22 November.

Africa speaks to Farouk Robertson, Spokesperson for Water and Sanitation about the insertion of a 2 400mm diameter bulk water pipeline project and how it will strengthen water supply to Khayelitsha residents.

We shut it down at midnight last night. Farouk Robertson, Communications Manager - City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Department

We will be cutting in a T-piece that will take the water supply over to the new project which is the Baden-Powell Bulk Water Supply Project leading off to Khayelitsha. Farouk Robertson, Communications Manager - City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Department

This task required the City to first empty the pipeline so as to work on it safely, he explains, hence the shutting down of the Faure plant for a few days.

This shut down will not impact the residents of Khayelitsha, Blue Downs and surrounding areas, he notes,

The nice thing about the City's Water and Sanitation bulk supply is that we have got a nice integrated water supply system. Farouk Robertson, Communications Manager - City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Department

He explains that the Blackheath and Steenbras water treatment plants will take over the supply to the areas being supplied by Faure during this period.

During this period people are not going to find any major disruptions or any real disruptions because of that compensation factor that we have introduced into our system. Farouk Robertson, Communications Manager - City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Department

Baden-Powell Supply Project will strengthen the supply to a number of Khayelitsha residents because that area is expanding. Farouk Robertson, Communications Manager - City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Department

Robertson notes that surrounding areas may however experience lower water pressure during this period.

Water tankers will also be supplied in case it is needed.