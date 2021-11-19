[BREAKING NEWS] It was sabotage! We have clear evidence – André De Ruyter, Eskom





An investigation has revealed clear evidence of sabotage at the Lethabo Power Station in the Free State, said Eskom CEO André De Ruyter on Friday.

Someone had cut lines feeding electricity to the plant’s coal conveyer belt.

Eskom has reported the matter to the Hawks.

© arturnyk/123rf.com

The power-starved utility is suspending loadshedding at 9:00 PM on Friday.

It has no plans, so far, for rolling blackout over the weekend.

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.