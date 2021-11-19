Beware: Black Friday seldom offers real savings anymore says debt councillor
- Many stores artificially inflate prices prior to Black Friday and then reduce them on Black Friday fooling consumers into thinking they have gotten a great deal, suggests debt councillor
- Sebastian Alexanderson of National Debt Advisors says Black Friday has gone from a day to a week to months as retailers try and encourage consumers to spend money on big-ticket items
Over the last few years, we have seen Black Friday go from a day to a week to months trying to encourage consumers to spend money and buy the big-ticket items.Sebastien Alexanderson, CEO - National Debt Advisors
Alexanderson has suggested that consumers are starting to cotton on that in some instances prices are inflated prior to the date only to be lowered as Black Friday approaches. Price comparison checks between last year, mid-year, and current prices reveal that there is indeed little price difference.
Every time I go to the shopping mall or when that October season comes up you see all these huge deals and sales...Sebastien Alexanderson, CEO - National Debt Advisors
A lot of stores - maybe not all of them - are taking advantage of the fact that they're playing that psychological game where they will artificially inflate those prices before Black Friday, and when Black Friday comes we think we are getting a good deal.Sebastien Alexanderson, CEO - National Debt Advisors
Alexanderson says human beings have a tendency to be impulsive when they see these deals advertised and cautions consumers to make sure they are really lower prices than usual.
Do not use credit to buy Black Friday items, he emphasises.
You may think you are saving R500 o R1000...on that television set, but if you use your credit card to buy it at 30% interest rate you are going to pay back twice as much.Sebastien Alexanderson, CEO - National Debt Advisors
Don't buy items you do not need.Sebastien Alexanderson, CEO - National Debt Advisors
