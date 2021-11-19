AMAZING VIDEO: Cape Leopard carrying cub spotted on Nuwekloof Pass near Tulbagh
- Agri Wes-Kaap shared a video taken of a Cape leopard carrying her cub on the cliffs above a busy highway near Tulbagh
- Watch the video below as the leopard mom appear to be carrying her baby to safety as cars and trucks whiz past below
- Facebook users have shared the video over 1000 times with hundreds of comments about what a wonderful privilege it is to see such a sight
Video and image screengrab: AgriWesternCape
Source : https://www.facebook.com/AgriWesternCape/
More from Local
Covid-19 infections and deaths in SA still low, but slight uptick in Gauteng
National Department of Health Covid-19 Team Leader Dr Lesley Bamford updates Mandy Wiener on the latest Covid-19 stats.Read More
Flu is spiking in South Africa, especially over the past 2 weeks - NICD
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).Read More
Sabotage at Eskom: 'Hawks are investigating. They don’t know who did it'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm.Read More
Faure Water Treatment Plant shut down for bulk water supply upgrade - CoCT
CoCT Communications Manager at Water& Sanitation Dept Farouk Robertson explains the upgrade to Africa Melane.Read More
Meet Jason White (23), Knysna and South Africa’s youngest councillor
Refilwe Moloto interviews White about his responsibilities and the role he sees young people like himself play in our democracy.Read More
SA Loyalty Awards: 'Why can no one in banking sector unseat FNB's eBucks?'
Bruce Whitfield interviews judging chair Amanda Cromhout (CEO, Truth) about the 2021 awards for South Africa's rewards programmes.Read More
'Kidnapping in SA an organised crime industry that likely moved over from Moz'
'They've done their homework for months.' The Money Show interviews investigative and forensic psychologist Dr Gérard Labuschagne.Read More
Inflationary risk forces Reserve Bank into first interest rate hike in 3 years
Consumers are being impacted by factors not in our control - Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka.Read More
News24 responds to readers slamming it for publication of alleged Moti ransom
News24 Assistant Editor Pieter du Toit tells Mandy Wiener the information is in the public interestRead More
More from Lifestyle
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 19 November 2021
Take a listen to John's three book picks this week.Read More
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022!
Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news.Read More
Save money: 5 tips and tricks to use less fuel
Africa Melane asks motoring journalist Naresh Maharaj for advice on improving fuel economy.Read More
Overuse and misuse of antibiotics causing worldwide microbial resistance crisis
Pippa chats to qualified pharmacist and National Clinical Practice Manager for the Life Healthcare group Shirley Leadbeater.Read More
Flu is spiking in South Africa, especially over the past 2 weeks - NICD
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).Read More
Beware: Black Friday seldom offers real savings anymore says debt councillor
Lester speaks to CEO of National Debt Advisors Sebastien Alexanderson who warns consumers are not always getting real deals.Read More
SA Loyalty Awards: 'Why can no one in banking sector unseat FNB's eBucks?'
Bruce Whitfield interviews judging chair Amanda Cromhout (CEO, Truth) about the 2021 awards for South Africa's rewards programmes.Read More
Buying a swimsuit? Expert tips on choosing the perfect fit for your body
Pippa Hudson chats to Isla Lovell from swimsuit specialists Storm in a-G Cup and Josh Meltz, co-founder of Granadilla swimwear.Read More
Tax junk food like we tax sugar - Healthy Living Alliance
Lester Kiewit interviews Nzama Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance.Read More