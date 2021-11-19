Flu is spiking in South Africa, especially over the past 2 weeks - NICD
-
Influenza cases started rising at the end of August but have been spiking in the past two weeks
-
People at risk of getting severe Covid are also at risk of getting severe influenza
Influenza has been almost entirely absent from South Africa - and the world - ever since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Now, however, it’s making its comeback, boosted by the relaxation of measures to combat Covid-19, and by immune systems that have not seen flu in a long time.
RELATED: Flu makes a comeback in South Africa - after disappearing for nearly two years
The NICD says it is seeing influenza clusters in schools and workplaces in five provinces.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Dr Sibongile Walaza, Epidemiologist at the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (scroll up to listen).
We are seeing an increase in influenza cases… especially in the past two weeks… In other years, we would have flu during the winter months. But for the past two years, we haven’t seen much flu in circulation…Dr Sibongile Walaza, epidemiologist - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
With people relaxing more… it contributes to influenza…Dr Sibongile Walaza, epidemiologist - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
Symptoms are similar for influenza and Covid-19… Loss of taste or smell is more common in Covid…Dr Sibongile Walaza, epidemiologist - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
People should get the influenza vaccine… The same people at risk of having severe Covid are at increased risk when they have influenza.Dr Sibongile Walaza, epidemiologist - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54898671_sick-woman-sneezing-into-tissue-flu-woman-caught-cold.html?vti=362901-1-4
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Flu makes a comeback in South Africa - after disappearing for nearly two years
Influenza is back after virtually disappearing for nearly two years, says the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.Read More
Race matters when it comes to Covid-19 outcomes in South Africa - study
John Maytham interviews Professor Refilwe Phaswana-Mafuya of the University of Johannesburg.Read More
Germany records record number of new cases of Covid-19
Lester Kiewit interviews Arthur Sullivan, a reporter at Deutsche Welle.Read More
Austria mandates vaccination or proof of recovery for all public spaces
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'Ivermectin sales have doubled – and it’s not because animals are sicker'
John Maytham interviews Joan van Dyk, a senior health journalist at The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.Read More
Drive to vaccinate voters in queues fails to make a dent
John Maytham interviewed Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape Head of Health.Read More
China traps 34 000 people at Shanghai Disney – because one of them had Covid
John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Covid-19 on the rise in Germany again – hospital admissions up 40% in a week
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Emmanuelle Chaze.Read More
Healthcare workers in South Africa to get Covid-19 booster shots
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Angelique Coetzee, President of the South African Medical Association.Read More