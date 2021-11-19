Sabotage at Eskom: 'Hawks are investigating. They don’t know who did it'





If this is an orchestrated campaign against the country’s power system, it is treasonous! It is a crime against the State! Mandy Wiener, presenter - The Midday Report

The evidence is clear - Lethabo Power Station was sabotaged, says Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.

The evidence is clear; someone sabotaged the Lethabo Power Station, confirmed Eskom CEO André de Ruyter on Friday.

The saboteur(s) cut the electrical feed to the plant’s coal conveyer belt.

“Nothing was stolen from the site; the lines were cut, and the tower was pushed over onto the other line,” explained De Ruyter.

“So, this is not an economic crime, this was clearly now an act of sabotage.”

The Hawks are continuing its investigation.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm (scroll up to listen).

They found links to sabotage. He showed us pictures… how these lines were cut, and how the tower was pushed over… a deliberate act of sabotage… It had a massive impact… It could’ve gone up to level six… Kaylynn Palm, reporter - Eyewitness News

The Hawks are now assisting with the investigation. They don’t know who is responsible… Kaylynn Palm, reporter - Eyewitness News