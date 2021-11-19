Sabotage at Eskom: 'Hawks are investigating. They don’t know who did it'
If this is an orchestrated campaign against the country’s power system, it is treasonous! It is a crime against the State!Mandy Wiener, presenter - The Midday Report
RELATED: It was sabotage! We have clear evidence – André De Ruyter, Eskom
The evidence is clear; someone sabotaged the Lethabo Power Station, confirmed Eskom CEO André de Ruyter on Friday.
The saboteur(s) cut the electrical feed to the plant’s coal conveyer belt.
“Nothing was stolen from the site; the lines were cut, and the tower was pushed over onto the other line,” explained De Ruyter.
“So, this is not an economic crime, this was clearly now an act of sabotage.”
The Hawks are continuing its investigation.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm (scroll up to listen).
They found links to sabotage. He showed us pictures… how these lines were cut, and how the tower was pushed over… a deliberate act of sabotage… It had a massive impact… It could’ve gone up to level six…Kaylynn Palm, reporter - Eyewitness News
The Hawks are now assisting with the investigation. They don’t know who is responsible…Kaylynn Palm, reporter - Eyewitness News
There will be no loadshedding this weekend… Knowing Eskom, we don’t know when the situation might change…Kaylynn Palm, reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_106977927_treason-word-in-a-dictionary-treason-concept-.html?vti=3667m1-1-6
More from Business
Save money: 5 tips and tricks to use less fuel
Africa Melane asks motoring journalist Naresh Maharaj for advice on improving fuel economy.Read More
Prasa suspends CEO Zolani Matthews
The company is yet to announce his temporary replacement.Read More
Beware: Black Friday seldom offers real savings anymore says debt councillor
Lester speaks to CEO of National Debt Advisors Sebastien Alexanderson who warns consumers are not always getting real deals.Read More
It was sabotage! We have clear evidence – André De Ruyter, Eskom
De Ruyter on Thursday said they were deploying forensic teams to investigate claims of sabotage.Read More
SA Loyalty Awards: 'Why can no one in banking sector unseat FNB's eBucks?'
Bruce Whitfield interviews judging chair Amanda Cromhout (CEO, Truth) about the 2021 awards for South Africa's rewards programmes.Read More
'Kidnapping in SA an organised crime industry that likely moved over from Moz'
'They've done their homework for months.' The Money Show interviews investigative and forensic psychologist Dr Gérard Labuschagne.Read More
Investec to give shareholders 15% of the 25% it still owns in Ninety One
Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's half-year results and the decision on its stake in Ninety One.Read More
Inflationary risk forces Reserve Bank into first interest rate hike in 3 years
Consumers are being impacted by factors not in our control - Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] SARB hikes interest rates by 25 basis points
The move was largely in line with expectations.Read More
More from Local
Covid-19 infections and deaths in SA still low, but slight uptick in Gauteng
National Department of Health Covid-19 Team Leader Dr Lesley Bamford updates Mandy Wiener on the latest Covid-19 stats.Read More
Flu is spiking in South Africa, especially over the past 2 weeks - NICD
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).Read More
AMAZING VIDEO: Cape Leopard carrying cub spotted on Nuwekloof Pass near Tulbagh
Agri Wes-Kaap posted this video on Facebook on Wednesday and people are amazed to see these wonderful animals.Read More
Faure Water Treatment Plant shut down for bulk water supply upgrade - CoCT
CoCT Communications Manager at Water& Sanitation Dept Farouk Robertson explains the upgrade to Africa Melane.Read More
Meet Jason White (23), Knysna and South Africa’s youngest councillor
Refilwe Moloto interviews White about his responsibilities and the role he sees young people like himself play in our democracy.Read More
SA Loyalty Awards: 'Why can no one in banking sector unseat FNB's eBucks?'
Bruce Whitfield interviews judging chair Amanda Cromhout (CEO, Truth) about the 2021 awards for South Africa's rewards programmes.Read More
'Kidnapping in SA an organised crime industry that likely moved over from Moz'
'They've done their homework for months.' The Money Show interviews investigative and forensic psychologist Dr Gérard Labuschagne.Read More
Inflationary risk forces Reserve Bank into first interest rate hike in 3 years
Consumers are being impacted by factors not in our control - Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka.Read More
News24 responds to readers slamming it for publication of alleged Moti ransom
News24 Assistant Editor Pieter du Toit tells Mandy Wiener the information is in the public interestRead More