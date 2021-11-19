Covid-19 infections and deaths in SA still low, but slight uptick in Gauteng





National Health Department Covid-19 Team Leader Dr Leslie Bamford says while infections and death numbers are still low, there has been a slight increase in Gauteng which is being monitored

We have the capacity, we have vaccines, we have vaccination sites that are open, but these sites are not being fully utilised, says Dr Bamford

40 Covid-19 deaths 584 new infections in South Africa have been recorded over the past 24 hours.

The number of cases has been relatively low over the last week. We have been happy to see the low numbers but we have noticed a small increase in the number of cases in Gauteng and we need to be watching that very closely. Dr Lesley Bamford, Covid-19 Team Leader - National Department of Health

However, vaccinations continue with over 24 million people receiving their jabs in South Africa to date, she adds.

That represents 40% of adults in South Africa. That is a substantial number but we know we need to vaccinate more people if we are going to ensure that as many people as possible are protected before the anticipated 4th wave arrives. Dr Lesley Bamford, Covid-19 Team Leader - National Department of Health

There is no doubt that if we look worldwide the pandemic comes in waves so it is almost certain the 4th wave will arrive here. Dr Lesley Bamford, Covid-19 Team Leader - National Department of Health

The exact date and how extensive it will have yet to be determined.

There are no signs of new variants becoming dominant in South Africa. We need to watch that extremely carefully Dr Lesley Bamford, Covid-19 Team Leader - National Department of Health

We are not happy with the current rate of vaccinations simply because what is currently limiting the number of vaccinations being done each day really relates to demand and the number of people coming forward to be vaccinated. Dr Lesley Bamford, Covid-19 Team Leader - National Department of Health

We have capacity, we have vaccines, we have vaccination sites that are open, but these sites are not being fully utilised. Dr Lesley Bamford, Covid-19 Team Leader - National Department of Health

She says there is a danger of complacency setting in and urges people to go and get vaccinated as soon as possible.