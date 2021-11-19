Prasa suspends CEO Zolani Matthews
Prasa is placing its CEO, Zolani Matthews, on “precautionary suspension”, it said on Friday.
His suspension relates to a security breach and other contractual obligations associated with his employment contract.
The Prasa board reached a consensus in its decision to suspend Matthews to allow for a detailed probe into the matter in his absence.
Prasa will announce an acting group CEO soon.
📍PRASA's Group CEO Precautionary Suspension📍 pic.twitter.com/2ddPeBWrma— PRASA Group (@PRASA_Group) November 19, 2021
