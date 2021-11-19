Overuse and misuse of antibiotics causing worldwide microbial resistance crisis
- The WHO has actioned a global plan to prevent microbial resistance.
- In 1928 the inventor of penicillin Alexander Flemming warned of the dangers of antibiotics misuse causing such resistance, says pharmacist Shirley Leadbetter.
World Antimicrobial Awareness Week kicked off yesterday says Pippa Hudson. It’s an event dedicated to raising awareness around the problem of bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites developing resistance to our human medications.
Such resistance has been named by the WHO as one of the top 10 threats to global health, amid warnings that by 2050, tens of millions of lives may be lost as a result.
In particular, antibiotic resistance is a major concern, often driven by the over-use of these drugs.
Pippa chats to Shirley Leadbeater, a qualified pharmacist and the National Clinical Practice Manager for the Life Healthcare Group to find out more.
Long ago when Alexander Flemming discovered penicillin in 1928 he did caution at the time that although it was a miraculous discovery and save many lives his direct quote was: The thoughtless person playing with penicillin treatment is morally responsible for the death of the man who succumbs to infection with the penicillin-resistant organism.Shirley Leadbetter, National Clinical Practice Manager - Life Healthcare Group
She says it is amazing that all that time ago when antibiotics were discovered, there was already concern about resistance.
The WHO has mandated a global action plan to prevent microbial resistance that the SA National Department of Health does align to, says Leadbetter.
She says it is not just with regard to humans but animals and plants as well.
Antimicrobial use does occur naturally over time, but our overuse and misuse of antimicrobials have accelerated that process.Shirley Leadbetter, National Clinical Practice Manager - Life Healthcare Group
