Save money: 5 tips and tricks to use less fuel
Fuel is more expensive than ever.
It, therefore, makes sense to use as little of the good stuff as possible.
Africa Melane asked Bizcommunity motoring journalist Naresh Maharaj for advice on improving fuel economy.
RELATED: South Africa has 3rd most expensive petrol in the world, considering incomes
In the tiniest of nutshells (for more detail, scroll up to listen to the audio):
-
Don’t fill up your tank – you’ll save lots of weight and therefore money if you don’t fill it beyond, say, the halfway mark
-
Ensure your vehicle is well-maintained
-
Shift into a higher gear as soon as possible – lower revs mean lower consumption
-
Drive more slowly, and less erratically
-
Avoid unnecessary trips by, for example, forming a carpool
