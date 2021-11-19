The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022!
- The Ultra-Marathon and Half Marathon will take place on two separate days
- Covid-19 vaccination is not compulsory - but competitors will need to provide proof of either vaccination of a Covid-negative test taken not more than 48 hours before the race
Race Director of the Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news.
It's been a long journey to get to this point. Two years without an event has impacted all of us - and we are very happy to be able to make this announcement and put a smile on runners' faces.Debra Barnes, Race Director - Two Oceans Marathon
The 56-km ultra-marathon and 21-km half marathon will be held on two separate days in 2022 and some of the other events that usually take place on that weekend have had to be set aside.
We have had to make these very important operational changes to the event - and make sure we comply with the Disaster Management Act - but also make sure we can have the maximum number of runners on each day while complying with safety requirements.Debra Barnes, Race Director - Two Oceans Marathon
We are currently looking at a reduced field but our plan is taking into account both a reduced and field and with engagement with the minister and authorities we may be able to increase the field.Debra Barnes, Race Director - Two Oceans Marathon
Competitors are not compelled to be vaccinated for Covid-19 - but must provide either proof of vaccination or present proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken not more than 48 hours prior to the race.
- The Two Oceans Half Marathon will take place on Saturday, 16 April 2022.
- The Two Oceans Ultra Marathon will take place on Sunday, 17 April 2022.
- Expo and Race Pack collection will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from 13 to 15 April 2022.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all other events will not take place during the Two Oceans Marathon week.
There is no route change.
Click to read further race protocols
Source : Bertram Malgas/EWN.
